What is Script Network (SCPT)

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Script Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Script Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SCPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Script Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Script Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Script Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Script Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Script Network price prediction page.

Script Network Price History

Tracing SCPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Script Network price history page.

Script Network (SCPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Script Network (SCPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Script Network (SCPT)

Looking for how to buy Script Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Script Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCPT to Local Currencies

1 SCPT to VND ₫ 14.8074505 1 SCPT to AUD A$ 0.000872185 1 SCPT to GBP ￡ 0.000422025 1 SCPT to EUR € 0.000489549 1 SCPT to USD $ 0.0005627 1 SCPT to MYR RM 0.002397102 1 SCPT to TRY ₺ 0.022885009 1 SCPT to JPY ¥ 0.084405 1 SCPT to ARS ARS$ 0.771878098 1 SCPT to RUB ₽ 0.045623716 1 SCPT to INR ₹ 0.049224996 1 SCPT to IDR Rp 9.224588688 1 SCPT to KRW ₩ 0.783700425 1 SCPT to PHP ₱ 0.032777275 1 SCPT to EGP ￡E. 0.027330339 1 SCPT to BRL R$ 0.00315112 1 SCPT to CAD C$ 0.000776526 1 SCPT to BDT ৳ 0.068750686 1 SCPT to NGN ₦ 0.861713153 1 SCPT to UAH ₴ 0.023458963 1 SCPT to VES Bs 0.0692121 1 SCPT to CLP $ 0.5469444 1 SCPT to PKR Rs 0.159536704 1 SCPT to KZT ₸ 0.305979379 1 SCPT to THB ฿ 0.018428425 1 SCPT to TWD NT$ 0.016830357 1 SCPT to AED د.إ 0.002065109 1 SCPT to CHF Fr 0.000455787 1 SCPT to HKD HK$ 0.004411568 1 SCPT to MAD .د.م 0.005131824 1 SCPT to MXN $ 0.010623776 1 SCPT to PLN zł 0.002104498 1 SCPT to RON лв 0.002498388 1 SCPT to SEK kr 0.005508833 1 SCPT to BGN лв 0.000962217 1 SCPT to HUF Ft 0.197158826 1 SCPT to CZK Kč 0.012109304 1 SCPT to KWD د.ك 0.0001721862 1 SCPT to ILS ₪ 0.001907553

Script Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Script Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Script Network What is the price of Script Network (SCPT) today? The live price of Script Network (SCPT) is 0.0005627 USD . What is the market cap of Script Network (SCPT)? The current market cap of Script Network is $ 383.09K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SCPT by its real-time market price of 0.0005627 USD . What is the circulating supply of Script Network (SCPT)? The current circulating supply of Script Network (SCPT) is 680.81M USD . What was the highest price of Script Network (SCPT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Script Network (SCPT) is 0.062 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Script Network (SCPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Script Network (SCPT) is $ 54.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!