Script Network Logo

Script Network Price(SCPT)

Script Network (SCPT) Live Price Chart

-5.07%1D
SCPT Live Price Data & Information

Script Network (SCPT) is currently trading at 0.0005627 USD with a market cap of 383.09K USD. SCPT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Script Network Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
Script Network 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SCPT to USD price on MEXC.

SCPT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Script Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000030053-5.07%
30 Days$ +0.0000495+9.64%
60 Days$ -0.0000463-7.61%
90 Days$ -0.0003083-35.40%
Script Network Price Change Today

Today, SCPT recorded a change of $ -0.000030053 (-5.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Script Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000495 (+9.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Script Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCPT saw a change of $ -0.0000463 (-7.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Script Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0003083 (-35.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCPT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Script Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

SCPT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Script Network (SCPT)

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Script Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Script Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SCPT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Script Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Script Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Script Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Script Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Script Network price prediction page.

Script Network Price History

Tracing SCPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Script Network price history page.

Script Network (SCPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Script Network (SCPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Script Network (SCPT)

Looking for how to buy Script Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

SCPT to Local Currencies

Script Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Script Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Script Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Script Network

