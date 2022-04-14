Script Network (SCPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Script Network (SCPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Script Network (SCPT) Information With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour. Official Website: https://token.script.tv Whitepaper: https://documentation.script.tv Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0669538FcdeF9A73CD37938eBa8c79E652BB93AA

Script Network (SCPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Script Network (SCPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 376.35K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 680.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 552.80K All-Time High: $ 0.062 All-Time Low: $ 0.000031903065015402 Current Price: $ 0.0005528

Script Network (SCPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Script Network (SCPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy SCPT Interested in adding Script Network (SCPT) to your portfolio?

Script Network (SCPT) Price History Analyzing the price history of SCPT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

SCPT Price Prediction Want to know where SCPT might be heading? Our SCPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

