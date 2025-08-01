What is Scroll (SCR)

Scroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup.

SCR to Local Currencies

1 SCR to VND ₫ 7,518.1955 1 SCR to AUD A$ 0.442835 1 SCR to GBP ￡ 0.214275 1 SCR to EUR € 0.248559 1 SCR to USD $ 0.2857 1 SCR to MYR RM 1.217082 1 SCR to TRY ₺ 11.616562 1 SCR to JPY ¥ 42.855 1 SCR to ARS ARS$ 391.906118 1 SCR to RUB ₽ 23.17027 1 SCR to INR ₹ 24.993036 1 SCR to IDR Rp 4,683.605808 1 SCR to KRW ₩ 399.020048 1 SCR to PHP ₱ 16.616312 1 SCR to EGP ￡E. 13.876449 1 SCR to BRL R$ 1.59992 1 SCR to CAD C$ 0.394266 1 SCR to BDT ৳ 34.906826 1 SCR to NGN ₦ 437.518123 1 SCR to UAH ₴ 11.910833 1 SCR to VES Bs 35.1411 1 SCR to CLP $ 277.129 1 SCR to PKR Rs 81.001664 1 SCR to KZT ₸ 155.355089 1 SCR to THB ฿ 9.359532 1 SCR to TWD NT$ 8.545287 1 SCR to AED د.إ 1.048519 1 SCR to CHF Fr 0.231417 1 SCR to HKD HK$ 2.239888 1 SCR to MAD .د.م 2.605584 1 SCR to MXN $ 5.391159 1 SCR to PLN zł 1.068518 1 SCR to RON лв 1.268508 1 SCR to SEK kr 2.797003 1 SCR to BGN лв 0.488547 1 SCR to HUF Ft 100.13785 1 SCR to CZK Kč 6.148264 1 SCR to KWD د.ك 0.0874242 1 SCR to ILS ₪ 0.968523

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scroll What is the price of Scroll (SCR) today? The live price of Scroll (SCR) is 0.2857 USD . What is the market cap of Scroll (SCR)? The current market cap of Scroll is $ 54.28M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SCR by its real-time market price of 0.2857 USD . What is the circulating supply of Scroll (SCR)? The current circulating supply of Scroll (SCR) is 190.00M USD . What was the highest price of Scroll (SCR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Scroll (SCR) is 1.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Scroll (SCR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Scroll (SCR) is $ 670.48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

