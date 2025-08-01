More About SCR

SCR Price Info

SCR Whitepaper

SCR Official Website

SCR Tokenomics

SCR Price Forecast

SCR History

SCR Buying Guide

SCR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SCR Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Scroll Logo

Scroll Price(SCR)

Scroll (SCR) Live Price Chart

$0.2857
$0.2857$0.2857
-5.77%1D
USD

SCR Live Price Data & Information

Scroll (SCR) is currently trading at 0.2857 USD with a market cap of 54.28M USD. SCR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Scroll Key Market Performance:

$ 670.48K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.77%
Scroll 24-hour price change
190.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SCR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCR price information.

SCR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Scroll for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.017494-5.77%
30 Days$ +0.0461+19.24%
60 Days$ -0.0013-0.46%
90 Days$ -0.0399-12.26%
Scroll Price Change Today

Today, SCR recorded a change of $ -0.017494 (-5.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Scroll 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0461 (+19.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Scroll 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCR saw a change of $ -0.0013 (-0.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Scroll 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0399 (-12.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Scroll: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2854
$ 0.2854$ 0.2854

$ 0.3178
$ 0.3178$ 0.3178

$ 1.5
$ 1.5$ 1.5

-1.72%

-5.77%

-7.52%

SCR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 54.28M
$ 54.28M$ 54.28M

$ 670.48K
$ 670.48K$ 670.48K

190.00M
190.00M 190.00M

What is Scroll (SCR)

Scroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup.

Scroll is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Scroll investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Scroll on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Scroll buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Scroll Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scroll, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Scroll price prediction page.

Scroll Price History

Tracing SCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Scroll price history page.

Scroll (SCR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Scroll (SCR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Scroll (SCR)

Looking for how to buy Scroll? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Scroll on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCR to Local Currencies

1 SCR to VND
7,518.1955
1 SCR to AUD
A$0.442835
1 SCR to GBP
0.214275
1 SCR to EUR
0.248559
1 SCR to USD
$0.2857
1 SCR to MYR
RM1.217082
1 SCR to TRY
11.616562
1 SCR to JPY
¥42.855
1 SCR to ARS
ARS$391.906118
1 SCR to RUB
23.17027
1 SCR to INR
24.993036
1 SCR to IDR
Rp4,683.605808
1 SCR to KRW
399.020048
1 SCR to PHP
16.616312
1 SCR to EGP
￡E.13.876449
1 SCR to BRL
R$1.59992
1 SCR to CAD
C$0.394266
1 SCR to BDT
34.906826
1 SCR to NGN
437.518123
1 SCR to UAH
11.910833
1 SCR to VES
Bs35.1411
1 SCR to CLP
$277.129
1 SCR to PKR
Rs81.001664
1 SCR to KZT
155.355089
1 SCR to THB
฿9.359532
1 SCR to TWD
NT$8.545287
1 SCR to AED
د.إ1.048519
1 SCR to CHF
Fr0.231417
1 SCR to HKD
HK$2.239888
1 SCR to MAD
.د.م2.605584
1 SCR to MXN
$5.391159
1 SCR to PLN
1.068518
1 SCR to RON
лв1.268508
1 SCR to SEK
kr2.797003
1 SCR to BGN
лв0.488547
1 SCR to HUF
Ft100.13785
1 SCR to CZK
6.148264
1 SCR to KWD
د.ك0.0874242
1 SCR to ILS
0.968523

Scroll Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Scroll, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Scroll Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scroll

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SCR
SCR
USD
USD

1 SCR = 0.2857 USD

Trade

SCRUSDT
$0.2857
$0.2857$0.2857
-5.81%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee