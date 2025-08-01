More About SDM

Shieldeum Logo

Shieldeum Price(SDM)

Shieldeum (SDM) Live Price Chart

$0.004942
$0.004942$0.004942
+0.04%1D
USD

SDM Live Price Data & Information

Shieldeum (SDM) is currently trading at 0.004942 USD with a market cap of 1.38M USD. SDM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Shieldeum Key Market Performance:

$ 200.07K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.04%
Shieldeum 24-hour price change
279.68M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SDM to USD price on MEXC.

SDM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shieldeum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000198+0.04%
30 Days$ -0.000704-12.47%
60 Days$ -0.003807-43.52%
90 Days$ -0.003515-41.57%
Shieldeum Price Change Today

Today, SDM recorded a change of $ +0.00000198 (+0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shieldeum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000704 (-12.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shieldeum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SDM saw a change of $ -0.003807 (-43.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shieldeum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003515 (-41.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SDM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shieldeum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.004861
$ 0.004861$ 0.004861

$ 0.004992
$ 0.004992$ 0.004992

$ 0.245913
$ 0.245913$ 0.245913

-0.03%

+0.04%

-0.45%

SDM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.38M
$ 1.38M$ 1.38M

$ 200.07K
$ 200.07K$ 200.07K

279.68M
279.68M 279.68M

What is Shieldeum (SDM)

Secure Computing Power for 440 million Crypto Users by AI Powered Decentralized Physical Infrastructure network.

Shieldeum Price Prediction

Shieldeum Price History

Shieldeum (SDM) Tokenomics

How to buy Shieldeum (SDM)

SDM to Local Currencies

1 SDM to VND
130.04873
1 SDM to AUD
A$0.0076601
1 SDM to GBP
0.0037065
1 SDM to EUR
0.00429954
1 SDM to USD
$0.004942
1 SDM to MYR
RM0.02105292
1 SDM to TRY
0.20099114
1 SDM to JPY
¥0.7413
1 SDM to ARS
ARS$6.77913908
1 SDM to RUB
0.40069736
1 SDM to INR
0.43232616
1 SDM to IDR
Rp81.01638048
1 SDM to KRW
6.8829705
1 SDM to PHP
0.2878715
1 SDM to EGP
￡E.0.24003294
1 SDM to BRL
R$0.0276752
1 SDM to CAD
C$0.00681996
1 SDM to BDT
0.60381356
1 SDM to NGN
7.56812938
1 SDM to UAH
0.20603198
1 SDM to VES
Bs0.607866
1 SDM to CLP
$4.803624
1 SDM to PKR
Rs1.40115584
1 SDM to KZT
2.68731134
1 SDM to THB
฿0.1618505
1 SDM to TWD
NT$0.14781522
1 SDM to AED
د.إ0.01813714
1 SDM to CHF
Fr0.00400302
1 SDM to HKD
HK$0.03874528
1 SDM to MAD
.د.م0.04507104
1 SDM to MXN
$0.09330496
1 SDM to PLN
0.01848308
1 SDM to RON
лв0.02194248
1 SDM to SEK
kr0.04838218
1 SDM to BGN
лв0.00845082
1 SDM to HUF
Ft1.73157796
1 SDM to CZK
0.10635184
1 SDM to KWD
د.ك0.001512252
1 SDM to ILS
0.01675338

Shieldeum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shieldeum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Shieldeum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shieldeum

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

