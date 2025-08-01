More About SDN

Shiden

Shiden Price(SDN)

Shiden (SDN) Live Price Chart

SDN Live Price Data & Information

Shiden (SDN) is currently trading at 0.04116 USD with a market cap of 2.77M USD. SDN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Shiden Key Market Performance:

$ 1.92K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.50%
Shiden 24-hour price change
67.31M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SDN to USD price on MEXC.

SDN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shiden for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002068-0.50%
30 Days$ -0.01285-23.80%
60 Days$ -0.01738-29.69%
90 Days$ -0.01834-30.83%
Shiden Price Change Today

Today, SDN recorded a change of $ -0.0002068 (-0.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shiden 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01285 (-23.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shiden 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SDN saw a change of $ -0.01738 (-29.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shiden 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01834 (-30.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SDN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shiden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

SDN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Shiden (SDN)

Shiden Network is a canary network that acts as an R&D chain of Plasm Network. PLM token holders can claim SDN tokens, the native token of Shiden Network, at a 1:1 ratio.

Shiden is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shiden investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SDN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Shiden on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shiden buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shiden Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shiden, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SDN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shiden price prediction page.

Shiden Price History

Tracing SDN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SDN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shiden price history page.

Shiden (SDN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shiden (SDN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SDN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Shiden (SDN)

Looking for how to buy Shiden? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shiden on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SDN to Local Currencies

Shiden Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shiden, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Shiden Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shiden

Disclaimer

