What is Squadverse (SDV)

SquadVerse is the first SocialFi-powered AI data protocol, rewarding users for contributing high-quality data while ensuring privacy and ownership through cryptographic security.

Squadverse Price Prediction

Squadverse Price History

Squadverse (SDV) Tokenomics

How to buy Squadverse (SDV)

SDV to Local Currencies

1 SDV to VND ₫ 160.5215 1 SDV to AUD A$ 0.009455 1 SDV to GBP ￡ 0.004575 1 SDV to EUR € 0.005307 1 SDV to USD $ 0.0061 1 SDV to MYR RM 0.025986 1 SDV to TRY ₺ 0.248087 1 SDV to JPY ¥ 0.915 1 SDV to ARS ARS$ 8.367614 1 SDV to RUB ₽ 0.494588 1 SDV to INR ₹ 0.533628 1 SDV to IDR Rp 99.999984 1 SDV to KRW ₩ 8.495775 1 SDV to PHP ₱ 0.355325 1 SDV to EGP ￡E. 0.296277 1 SDV to BRL R$ 0.03416 1 SDV to CAD C$ 0.008418 1 SDV to BDT ৳ 0.745298 1 SDV to NGN ₦ 9.341479 1 SDV to UAH ₴ 0.254309 1 SDV to VES Bs 0.7503 1 SDV to CLP $ 5.9292 1 SDV to PKR Rs 1.729472 1 SDV to KZT ₸ 3.316997 1 SDV to THB ฿ 0.199775 1 SDV to TWD NT$ 0.182451 1 SDV to AED د.إ 0.022387 1 SDV to CHF Fr 0.004941 1 SDV to HKD HK$ 0.047824 1 SDV to MAD .د.م 0.055632 1 SDV to MXN $ 0.115168 1 SDV to PLN zł 0.022814 1 SDV to RON лв 0.027084 1 SDV to SEK kr 0.059719 1 SDV to BGN лв 0.010431 1 SDV to HUF Ft 2.137318 1 SDV to CZK Kč 0.131272 1 SDV to KWD د.ك 0.0018666 1 SDV to ILS ₪ 0.020679

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Squadverse What is the price of Squadverse (SDV) today? The live price of Squadverse (SDV) is 0.0061 USD . What is the market cap of Squadverse (SDV)? The current market cap of Squadverse is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SDV by its real-time market price of 0.0061 USD . What is the circulating supply of Squadverse (SDV)? The current circulating supply of Squadverse (SDV) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Squadverse (SDV)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Squadverse (SDV) is 2.42 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Squadverse (SDV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Squadverse (SDV) is $ 638.78K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

