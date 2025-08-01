What is Securist (SECU)

SECU is the native utility token of the SECURIST platform. It is rewarded to companies and consultants using the SECURIST platform as an incentive for active contributions and is used as a currency to access information security services and the ATHENA ISMS solution at competitive prices. SECU is continuously expanding to enhance the information security of both individuals and organizations.

Securist Price Prediction

Securist Price History

Securist (SECU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Securist (SECU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SECU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Securist (SECU)

SECU to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Securist What is the price of Securist (SECU) today? The live price of Securist (SECU) is 0.001343 USD . What is the market cap of Securist (SECU)? The current market cap of Securist is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SECU by its real-time market price of 0.001343 USD . What is the circulating supply of Securist (SECU)? The current circulating supply of Securist (SECU) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Securist (SECU)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Securist (SECU) is 0.0266 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Securist (SECU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Securist (SECU) is $ 42.43K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

