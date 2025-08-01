More About SEDA

SEDA Logo

SEDA Price(SEDA)

SEDA (SEDA) Live Price Chart

$0.06782
$0.06782$0.06782
+9.08%1D
USD

SEDA Live Price Data & Information

SEDA (SEDA) is currently trading at 0.06782 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. SEDA to USD price is updated in real-time.

SEDA Key Market Performance:

$ 744.02K USD
24-hour trading volume
+9.08%
SEDA 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SEDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SEDA price information.

SEDA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SEDA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0056454+9.08%
30 Days$ +0.02855+72.70%
60 Days$ +0.0371+120.76%
90 Days$ +0.0429+172.15%
SEDA Price Change Today

Today, SEDA recorded a change of $ +0.0056454 (+9.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SEDA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02855 (+72.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SEDA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SEDA saw a change of $ +0.0371 (+120.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SEDA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0429 (+172.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SEDA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SEDA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06183
$ 0.06183

$ 0.06903
$ 0.06903

$ 0.09318
$ 0.09318

+0.26%

+9.08%

+8.18%

SEDA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 744.02K
$ 744.02K

0.00
0.00

What is SEDA (SEDA)

SEDA is a standard for modular data transport and querying. Any data type, for all networks.

SEDA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SEDA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SEDA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SEDA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SEDA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SEDA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SEDA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SEDA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SEDA price prediction page.

SEDA Price History

Tracing SEDA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SEDA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SEDA price history page.

SEDA (SEDA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SEDA (SEDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SEDA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SEDA (SEDA)

Looking for how to buy SEDA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SEDA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SEDA to Local Currencies

1 SEDA to VND
1,784.6833
1 SEDA to AUD
A$0.105121
1 SEDA to GBP
0.050865
1 SEDA to EUR
0.0590034
1 SEDA to USD
$0.06782
1 SEDA to MYR
RM0.2889132
1 SEDA to TRY
2.7575612
1 SEDA to JPY
¥10.173
1 SEDA to ARS
ARS$93.0314068
1 SEDA to RUB
5.500202
1 SEDA to INR
5.9328936
1 SEDA to IDR
Rp1,111.8031008
1 SEDA to KRW
94.7201248
1 SEDA to PHP
3.9444112
1 SEDA to EGP
￡E.3.2940174
1 SEDA to BRL
R$0.379792
1 SEDA to CAD
C$0.0935916
1 SEDA to BDT
8.2862476
1 SEDA to NGN
103.8588698
1 SEDA to UAH
2.8274158
1 SEDA to VES
Bs8.34186
1 SEDA to CLP
$65.7854
1 SEDA to PKR
Rs19.2283264
1 SEDA to KZT
36.8784814
1 SEDA to THB
฿2.2217832
1 SEDA to TWD
NT$2.0284962
1 SEDA to AED
د.إ0.2488994
1 SEDA to CHF
Fr0.0549342
1 SEDA to HKD
HK$0.5317088
1 SEDA to MAD
.د.م0.6185184
1 SEDA to MXN
$1.2797634
1 SEDA to PLN
0.2536468
1 SEDA to RON
лв0.3011208
1 SEDA to SEK
kr0.6639578
1 SEDA to BGN
лв0.1159722
1 SEDA to HUF
Ft23.77091
1 SEDA to CZK
1.4594864
1 SEDA to KWD
د.ك0.02075292
1 SEDA to ILS
0.2299098

SEDA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SEDA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SEDA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SEDA

Hot News

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

