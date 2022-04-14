SEED (SEED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SEED (SEED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SEED (SEED) Information From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain. Official Website: https://playseedgo.com/play Block Explorer: https://suiscan.xyz/ Buy SEED Now!

SEED (SEED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SEED (SEED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 376.46K $ 376.46K $ 376.46K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 355.82M $ 355.82M $ 355.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.001048464587973692 $ 0.001048464587973692 $ 0.001048464587973692 Current Price: $ 0.001058 $ 0.001058 $ 0.001058 Learn more about SEED (SEED) price

SEED (SEED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SEED (SEED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SEED's tokenomics, explore SEED token's live price!

How to Buy SEED Interested in adding SEED (SEED) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SEED, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SEED on MEXC now!

SEED (SEED) Price History Analyzing the price history of SEED helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SEED Price History now!

SEED Price Prediction Want to know where SEED might be heading? Our SEED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SEED token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!