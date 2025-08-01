More About SEI

SEI Price(SEI)

SEI (SEI) Live Price Chart

$0.3016
$0.3016$0.3016
-1.82%1D
USD

SEI Live Price Data & Information

SEI (SEI) is currently trading at 0.3015 USD with a market cap of 1.74B USD. SEI to USD price is updated in real-time.

SEI Key Market Performance:

$ 5.48M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.82%
SEI 24-hour price change
5.78B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SEI to USD price on MEXC.

SEI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SEI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005591-1.82%
30 Days$ +0.0215+7.67%
60 Days$ +0.1061+54.29%
90 Days$ +0.0811+36.79%
SEI Price Change Today

Today, SEI recorded a change of $ -0.005591 (-1.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SEI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0215 (+7.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SEI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SEI saw a change of $ +0.1061 (+54.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SEI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0811 (+36.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SEI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SEI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.09%

-1.82%

-7.12%

SEI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is SEI (SEI)

Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.

SEI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SEI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SEI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

SEI Price History

Tracing SEI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SEI's potential future trajectory.

SEI (SEI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SEI (SEI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SEI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SEI (SEI)

SEI to Local Currencies

1 SEI to VND
7,933.9725
1 SEI to AUD
A$0.467325
1 SEI to GBP
0.226125
1 SEI to EUR
0.262305
1 SEI to USD
$0.3015
1 SEI to MYR
RM1.28439
1 SEI to TRY
12.262005
1 SEI to JPY
¥45.225
1 SEI to ARS
ARS$413.57961
1 SEI to RUB
24.44562
1 SEI to INR
26.37522
1 SEI to IDR
Rp4,942.62216
1 SEI to KRW
419.914125
1 SEI to PHP
17.562375
1 SEI to EGP
￡E.14.643855
1 SEI to BRL
R$1.6884
1 SEI to CAD
C$0.41607
1 SEI to BDT
36.83727
1 SEI to NGN
461.714085
1 SEI to UAH
12.569535
1 SEI to VES
Bs37.0845
1 SEI to CLP
$293.058
1 SEI to PKR
Rs85.48128
1 SEI to KZT
163.946655
1 SEI to THB
฿9.874125
1 SEI to TWD
NT$9.017865
1 SEI to AED
د.إ1.106505
1 SEI to CHF
Fr0.244215
1 SEI to HKD
HK$2.36376
1 SEI to MAD
.د.م2.74968
1 SEI to MXN
$5.69232
1 SEI to PLN
1.12761
1 SEI to RON
лв1.33866
1 SEI to SEK
kr2.951685
1 SEI to BGN
лв0.515565
1 SEI to HUF
Ft105.63957
1 SEI to CZK
6.48828
1 SEI to KWD
د.ك0.092259
1 SEI to ILS
1.022085

SEI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SEI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SEI Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SEI

