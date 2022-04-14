Sentio Protocol (SEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sentio Protocol (SEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sentio Protocol (SEN) Information Sentio is a decentralized on-chain AI platform that revolutionizes how individuals and organizations interact with blockchain technology. By merging No-Code development with AI agent deployment, Sentio allows users to automate complex tasks—ranging from DeFi yield strategies to NFT management—without requiring deep technical know-how. Official Website: https://sentio.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.sentio.ai/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x421b05cf5ce28Cb7347E73e2278E84472F0E4a88 Buy SEN Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.02M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 98.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.07M
All-Time High: $ 0.8
All-Time Low: $ 0.000201297989722525
Current Price: $ 0.02065

Sentio Protocol (SEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SEN's tokenomics, explore SEN token's live price!

