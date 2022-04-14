SENSORIUM (SENSO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SENSORIUM (SENSO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SENSORIUM (SENSO) Information Sensorium Galaxy (https://sensoriumxr.com/ ) — a next-generation social VR platform that connects people through world-class VR entertainment. Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022. Official Website: https://sensoriumxr.com/ Whitepaper: https://sensoriumxr.com/static/SENSO_Whitepaper_compressed_5e6d06a197.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc19b6a4ac7c7cc24459f08984bbd09664af17bd1 Buy SENSO Now!

SENSORIUM (SENSO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SENSORIUM (SENSO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 334.90K $ 334.90K $ 334.90K Total Supply: $ 715.28M $ 715.28M $ 715.28M Circulating Supply: $ 70.27M $ 70.27M $ 70.27M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.41M $ 3.41M $ 3.41M All-Time High: $ 3.4 $ 3.4 $ 3.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.004687238098657136 $ 0.004687238098657136 $ 0.004687238098657136 Current Price: $ 0.004766 $ 0.004766 $ 0.004766 Learn more about SENSORIUM (SENSO) price

SENSORIUM (SENSO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SENSORIUM (SENSO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SENSO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SENSO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SENSO's tokenomics, explore SENSO token's live price!

How to Buy SENSO Interested in adding SENSORIUM (SENSO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SENSO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SENSO on MEXC now!

SENSORIUM (SENSO) Price History Analyzing the price history of SENSO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SENSO Price History now!

SENSO Price Prediction Want to know where SENSO might be heading? Our SENSO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SENSO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!