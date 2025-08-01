What is Singularity Finance (SFI)

Singularity Finance is pioneering the AI-Finance (AiFi) platform, an EVM Layer 2 designed to tokenize and integrate the AI economy. Aligned with SingularityNET’s vision, it combines AI, RWAs, and blockchain to enhance on-chain application performance and efficiency.

Singularity Finance (SFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Singularity Finance (SFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Singularity Finance What is the price of Singularity Finance (SFI) today? The live price of Singularity Finance (SFI) is 0.043 USD . What is the market cap of Singularity Finance (SFI)? The current market cap of Singularity Finance is $ 6.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SFI by its real-time market price of 0.043 USD . What is the circulating supply of Singularity Finance (SFI)? The current circulating supply of Singularity Finance (SFI) is 155.50M USD . What was the highest price of Singularity Finance (SFI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Singularity Finance (SFI) is 0.2615 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Singularity Finance (SFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Singularity Finance (SFI) is $ 101.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

