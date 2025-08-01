What is SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)

Songbird Finance Token (SFIN) is the ecosystem's primary governance and rewards token. It has a primary focus on governing rates across the entire ecosystem and maintains a higher authority in swaying the outcome of various forms of governance proposals in the ecosystem with a 10,000/1 voting power over EXFI.

SFIN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SongbirdFinanceToken What is the price of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) today? The live price of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) is 245.46 USD . What is the market cap of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)? The current market cap of SongbirdFinanceToken is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SFIN by its real-time market price of 245.46 USD . What is the circulating supply of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)? The current circulating supply of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) is 90,732.01 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of SongbirdFinanceToken (SFIN) is $ 25.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

