$0.5587
$0.5587$0.5587
-4.06%1D
SFUND Live Price Data & Information

Seedify.fund (SFUND) is currently trading at 0.5584 USD with a market cap of 39.58M USD. SFUND to USD price is updated in real-time.

Seedify.fund Key Market Performance:

$ 403.27K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.06%
Seedify.fund 24-hour price change
70.89M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SFUND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SFUND Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Seedify.fund for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.023643-4.06%
30 Days$ -0.1124-16.76%
60 Days$ -0.0999-15.18%
90 Days$ -0.1079-16.20%
Seedify.fund Price Change Today

Today, SFUND recorded a change of $ -0.023643 (-4.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Seedify.fund 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1124 (-16.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Seedify.fund 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SFUND saw a change of $ -0.0999 (-15.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Seedify.fund 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1079 (-16.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SFUND Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Seedify.fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5584
$ 0.5584$ 0.5584

$ 0.5947
$ 0.5947$ 0.5947

$ 16.935
$ 16.935$ 16.935

-1.10%

-4.06%

-9.65%

SFUND Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 39.58M
$ 39.58M$ 39.58M

$ 403.27K
$ 403.27K$ 403.27K

70.89M
70.89M 70.89M

What is Seedify.fund (SFUND)

Seedify is a leading incubator and launchpad for Web3 projects, primarily focusing on innovative technologies including Web3 gaming, NFTs, and Metaverse. It provides creators and developers with opportunities for funding, community development, marketing, and a strong partnership network. This support system is designed to facilitate the successful introduction of top-tier projects to both the Seedify community and a wider audience.

Seedify.fund is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Seedify.fund investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SFUND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Seedify.fund on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Seedify.fund buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Seedify.fund Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Seedify.fund, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SFUND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Seedify.fund price prediction page.

Seedify.fund Price History

Tracing SFUND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SFUND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Seedify.fund price history page.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Seedify.fund (SFUND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SFUND token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Seedify.fund (SFUND)

Looking for how to buy Seedify.fund? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Seedify.fund on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Seedify.fund Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Seedify.fund, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Seedify.fund Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Seedify.fund

