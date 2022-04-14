Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Seedify.fund (SFUND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Seedify.fund (SFUND) Information Seedify is a leading incubator and launchpad for Web3 projects, primarily focusing on innovative technologies including Web3 gaming, NFTs, and Metaverse. It provides creators and developers with opportunities for funding, community development, marketing, and a strong partnership network. This support system is designed to facilitate the successful introduction of top-tier projects to both the Seedify community and a wider audience. Official Website: https://seedify.fund/ Whitepaper: https://docs.seedify.fund/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x477bc8d23c634c154061869478bce96be6045d12 Buy SFUND Now!

Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seedify.fund (SFUND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.79M $ 38.79M $ 38.79M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 70.97M $ 70.97M $ 70.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.66M $ 54.66M $ 54.66M All-Time High: $ 16.935 $ 16.935 $ 16.935 All-Time Low: $ 0.28641308 $ 0.28641308 $ 0.28641308 Current Price: $ 0.5466 $ 0.5466 $ 0.5466 Learn more about Seedify.fund (SFUND) price

Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Seedify.fund (SFUND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SFUND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SFUND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SFUND's tokenomics, explore SFUND token's live price!

How to Buy SFUND Interested in adding Seedify.fund (SFUND) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SFUND, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SFUND on MEXC now!

Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price History Analyzing the price history of SFUND helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SFUND Price History now!

SFUND Price Prediction Want to know where SFUND might be heading? Our SFUND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SFUND token's Price Prediction now!

