Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release.

Songbird (SGB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Songbird (SGB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SGB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Songbird What is the price of Songbird (SGB) today? The live price of Songbird (SGB) is 0.0058587 USD . What is the market cap of Songbird (SGB)? The current market cap of Songbird is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SGB by its real-time market price of 0.0058587 USD . What is the circulating supply of Songbird (SGB)? The current circulating supply of Songbird (SGB) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Songbird (SGB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Songbird (SGB) is 0.6163 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Songbird (SGB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Songbird (SGB) is $ 75.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

