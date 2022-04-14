Songbird (SGB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Songbird (SGB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Songbird (SGB) Information Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release. Official Website: https://flare.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/193JQKBZ-tZ1zuM8BkaTe_RWYhhZCjwIN/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://songbird-explorer.flare.network/

Songbird (SGB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
All-Time High: $ 0.6163
All-Time Low: $ 0.003717734576447314
Current Price: $ 0.0058117

Songbird (SGB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Songbird (SGB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SGB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SGB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

