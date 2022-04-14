SGC (SGC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SGC (SGC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SGC (SGC) Information KAI: Sangokushi Taisen - Battle of Three Kingdoms represents a landmark fusion of SEGA's iconic Sangokushi Taisen franchise with cutting-edge blockchain technology developed by industry pioneer double jump.tokyo. The project features SGC, a governance and utility token represented in-game as "SGCP (Points)." Players earn SGCP through PvP gameplay, which can then be used to purchase additional card packs or be traded on the game's marketplace. Official Website: https://kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/en Whitepaper: https://info.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/en/litepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xE0A441D23cedB44822dfC8562E4d8d39C6B7F946 Buy SGC Now!

SGC (SGC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SGC (SGC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 907.99K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.05B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.43M All-Time High: $ 0.005 All-Time Low: $ 0.000497199441075383 Current Price: $ 0.0004433

SGC (SGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SGC (SGC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SGC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SGC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SGC's tokenomics, explore SGC token's live price!

