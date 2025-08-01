More About SGT

SGT Price Info

SGT Whitepaper

SGT Official Website

SGT Tokenomics

SGT Price Forecast

SGT History

SGT Buying Guide

SGT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SGT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AI Avatar Logo

AI Avatar Price(SGT)

AI Avatar (SGT) Live Price Chart

$0.0953
$0.0953$0.0953
-0.20%1D
USD

SGT Live Price Data & Information

AI Avatar (SGT) is currently trading at 0.0953 USD with a market cap of 958.04K USD. SGT to USD price is updated in real-time.

AI Avatar Key Market Performance:

$ 298.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.20%
AI Avatar 24-hour price change
10.05M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SGT price information.

SGT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AI Avatar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000191-0.20%
30 Days$ -0.0044-4.42%
60 Days$ -0.0347-26.70%
90 Days$ -0.0595-38.44%
AI Avatar Price Change Today

Today, SGT recorded a change of $ -0.000191 (-0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI Avatar 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0044 (-4.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI Avatar 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SGT saw a change of $ -0.0347 (-26.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI Avatar 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0595 (-38.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SGT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AI Avatar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0941
$ 0.0941$ 0.0941

$ 0.0964
$ 0.0964$ 0.0964

$ 5.61
$ 5.61$ 5.61

-0.63%

-0.20%

+0.10%

SGT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 958.04K
$ 958.04K$ 958.04K

$ 298.93K
$ 298.93K$ 298.93K

10.05M
10.05M 10.05M

What is AI Avatar (SGT)

Suzuverse provides extraordinary VR/AR/MR technology and experiences to help you unlock to the fullest the potential of virtual worlds and the metaverse.

AI Avatar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI Avatar investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SGT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI Avatar on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI Avatar buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI Avatar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Avatar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Avatar price prediction page.

AI Avatar Price History

Tracing SGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Avatar price history page.

AI Avatar (SGT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI Avatar (SGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SGT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AI Avatar (SGT)

Looking for how to buy AI Avatar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI Avatar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SGT to Local Currencies

1 SGT to VND
2,507.8195
1 SGT to AUD
A$0.147715
1 SGT to GBP
0.071475
1 SGT to EUR
0.082911
1 SGT to USD
$0.0953
1 SGT to MYR
RM0.405978
1 SGT to TRY
3.874898
1 SGT to JPY
¥14.295
1 SGT to ARS
ARS$130.726822
1 SGT to RUB
7.727877
1 SGT to INR
8.336844
1 SGT to IDR
Rp1,562.294832
1 SGT to KRW
133.099792
1 SGT to PHP
5.547413
1 SGT to EGP
￡E.4.627768
1 SGT to BRL
R$0.53368
1 SGT to CAD
C$0.131514
1 SGT to BDT
11.643754
1 SGT to NGN
145.941467
1 SGT to UAH
3.973057
1 SGT to VES
Bs11.7219
1 SGT to CLP
$92.441
1 SGT to PKR
Rs27.019456
1 SGT to KZT
51.821281
1 SGT to THB
฿3.123934
1 SGT to TWD
NT$2.851376
1 SGT to AED
د.إ0.349751
1 SGT to CHF
Fr0.077193
1 SGT to HKD
HK$0.747152
1 SGT to MAD
.د.م0.869136
1 SGT to MXN
$1.798311
1 SGT to PLN
0.356422
1 SGT to RON
лв0.423132
1 SGT to SEK
kr0.932987
1 SGT to BGN
лв0.162963
1 SGT to HUF
Ft33.40265
1 SGT to CZK
2.050856
1 SGT to KWD
د.ك0.0291618
1 SGT to ILS
0.323067

AI Avatar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI Avatar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI Avatar Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Avatar

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SGT
SGT
USD
USD

1 SGT = 0.0953 USD

Trade

SGTUSDT
$0.0953
$0.0953$0.0953
-0.32%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee