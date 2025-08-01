More About SHADOW

SHADOW Price Info

SHADOW Whitepaper

SHADOW Official Website

SHADOW Tokenomics

SHADOW Price Forecast

SHADOW History

SHADOW Buying Guide

SHADOW-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHADOW Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Shadow Logo

Shadow Price(SHADOW)

Shadow (SHADOW) Live Price Chart

$15.6
$15.6$15.6
-2.50%1D
USD

SHADOW Live Price Data & Information

Shadow (SHADOW) is currently trading at 15.6 USD with a market cap of -- USD. SHADOW to USD price is updated in real-time.

Shadow Key Market Performance:

$ 65.22K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.50%
Shadow 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SHADOW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHADOW price information.

SHADOW Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shadow for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4-2.50%
30 Days$ -3.59-18.71%
60 Days$ -13.79-46.93%
90 Days$ -30.83-66.41%
Shadow Price Change Today

Today, SHADOW recorded a change of $ -0.4 (-2.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shadow 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -3.59 (-18.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shadow 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHADOW saw a change of $ -13.79 (-46.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shadow 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -30.83 (-66.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHADOW Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shadow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 13.38
$ 13.38$ 13.38

$ 19
$ 19$ 19

$ 250
$ 250$ 250

+6.55%

-2.50%

-20.09%

SHADOW Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 65.22K
$ 65.22K$ 65.22K

--
----

What is Shadow (SHADOW)

A Sonic-native concentrated liquidity exchange.The ultimate trading hub on Sonic.

Shadow is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shadow investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHADOW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Shadow on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shadow buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shadow Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shadow, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHADOW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shadow price prediction page.

Shadow Price History

Tracing SHADOW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHADOW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shadow price history page.

Shadow (SHADOW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shadow (SHADOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHADOW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Shadow (SHADOW)

Looking for how to buy Shadow? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shadow on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHADOW to Local Currencies

1 SHADOW to VND
410,514
1 SHADOW to AUD
A$24.18
1 SHADOW to GBP
11.7
1 SHADOW to EUR
13.572
1 SHADOW to USD
$15.6
1 SHADOW to MYR
RM66.456
1 SHADOW to TRY
634.452
1 SHADOW to JPY
¥2,340
1 SHADOW to ARS
ARS$21,399.144
1 SHADOW to RUB
1,264.848
1 SHADOW to INR
1,364.688
1 SHADOW to IDR
Rp255,737.664
1 SHADOW to KRW
21,726.9
1 SHADOW to PHP
908.7
1 SHADOW to EGP
￡E.757.692
1 SHADOW to BRL
R$87.36
1 SHADOW to CAD
C$21.528
1 SHADOW to BDT
1,906.008
1 SHADOW to NGN
23,889.684
1 SHADOW to UAH
650.364
1 SHADOW to VES
Bs1,918.8
1 SHADOW to CLP
$15,163.2
1 SHADOW to PKR
Rs4,422.912
1 SHADOW to KZT
8,482.812
1 SHADOW to THB
฿510.9
1 SHADOW to TWD
NT$466.596
1 SHADOW to AED
د.إ57.252
1 SHADOW to CHF
Fr12.636
1 SHADOW to HKD
HK$122.304
1 SHADOW to MAD
.د.م142.272
1 SHADOW to MXN
$294.528
1 SHADOW to PLN
58.344
1 SHADOW to RON
лв69.264
1 SHADOW to SEK
kr152.724
1 SHADOW to BGN
лв26.676
1 SHADOW to HUF
Ft5,465.928
1 SHADOW to CZK
335.712
1 SHADOW to KWD
د.ك4.7736
1 SHADOW to ILS
52.884

Shadow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shadow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Shadow Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shadow

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SHADOW
SHADOW
USD
USD

1 SHADOW = 15.6 USD

Trade

SHADOWUSDT
$15.6
$15.6$15.6
+16.41%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee