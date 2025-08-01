What is Shadow (SHADOW)

A Sonic-native concentrated liquidity exchange.The ultimate trading hub on Sonic.

Shadow is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Shadow Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shadow, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHADOW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Shadow Price History

Tracing SHADOW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHADOW's potential future trajectory.

Shadow (SHADOW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shadow (SHADOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHADOW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Shadow (SHADOW)

Looking for how to buy Shadow? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shadow on MEXC.

SHADOW to Local Currencies

1 SHADOW to VND ₫ 410,514 1 SHADOW to AUD A$ 24.18 1 SHADOW to GBP ￡ 11.7 1 SHADOW to EUR € 13.572 1 SHADOW to USD $ 15.6 1 SHADOW to MYR RM 66.456 1 SHADOW to TRY ₺ 634.452 1 SHADOW to JPY ¥ 2,340 1 SHADOW to ARS ARS$ 21,399.144 1 SHADOW to RUB ₽ 1,264.848 1 SHADOW to INR ₹ 1,364.688 1 SHADOW to IDR Rp 255,737.664 1 SHADOW to KRW ₩ 21,726.9 1 SHADOW to PHP ₱ 908.7 1 SHADOW to EGP ￡E. 757.692 1 SHADOW to BRL R$ 87.36 1 SHADOW to CAD C$ 21.528 1 SHADOW to BDT ৳ 1,906.008 1 SHADOW to NGN ₦ 23,889.684 1 SHADOW to UAH ₴ 650.364 1 SHADOW to VES Bs 1,918.8 1 SHADOW to CLP $ 15,163.2 1 SHADOW to PKR Rs 4,422.912 1 SHADOW to KZT ₸ 8,482.812 1 SHADOW to THB ฿ 510.9 1 SHADOW to TWD NT$ 466.596 1 SHADOW to AED د.إ 57.252 1 SHADOW to CHF Fr 12.636 1 SHADOW to HKD HK$ 122.304 1 SHADOW to MAD .د.م 142.272 1 SHADOW to MXN $ 294.528 1 SHADOW to PLN zł 58.344 1 SHADOW to RON лв 69.264 1 SHADOW to SEK kr 152.724 1 SHADOW to BGN лв 26.676 1 SHADOW to HUF Ft 5,465.928 1 SHADOW to CZK Kč 335.712 1 SHADOW to KWD د.ك 4.7736 1 SHADOW to ILS ₪ 52.884

Shadow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shadow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shadow What is the price of Shadow (SHADOW) today? The live price of Shadow (SHADOW) is 15.6 USD . What is the market cap of Shadow (SHADOW)? The current market cap of Shadow is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SHADOW by its real-time market price of 15.6 USD . What is the circulating supply of Shadow (SHADOW)? The current circulating supply of Shadow (SHADOW) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Shadow (SHADOW)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Shadow (SHADOW) is 250 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Shadow (SHADOW)? The 24-hour trading volume of Shadow (SHADOW) is $ 65.22K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

