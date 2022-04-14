BitShiba (SHIBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitShiba (SHIBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitShiba (SHIBA) Information BitShiba is a community focused project which seeks to provide equal financial opportunities to all peoples from all places. Decisions about BitShiba’s future will be made by $SHIBA holders though the use of a DAO. The BitShiba community is the project’s main focus as strong communities and decentralization are widely considered two of the most important aspects about cryptocurrency. The project has a no man (or woman) left behind attitude and strives to make sure all community members can be successful. Official Website: https://bitshiba.io/ Whitepaper: https://bitshiba.io/litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb84cbbf09b3ed388a45cd875ebba41a20365e6e7 Buy SHIBA Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 644.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.00000012378
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000337922519
Current Price: $ 0.000000000644

BitShiba (SHIBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitShiba (SHIBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIBA's tokenomics, explore SHIBA token's live price!

