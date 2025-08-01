More About SHIDO

SHIDO Price Info

SHIDO Whitepaper

SHIDO Official Website

SHIDO Tokenomics

SHIDO Price Forecast

SHIDO History

SHIDO Buying Guide

SHIDO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHIDO Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Shido Logo

Shido Price(SHIDO)

Shido (SHIDO) Live Price Chart

$0.0001726
$0.0001726$0.0001726
-4.11%1D
USD

SHIDO Live Price Data & Information

Shido (SHIDO) is currently trading at 0.0001726 USD with a market cap of 3.08M USD. SHIDO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Shido Key Market Performance:

$ 119.09K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.11%
Shido 24-hour price change
17.82B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SHIDO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIDO price information.

SHIDO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shido for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000007398-4.10%
30 Days$ +0.0000154+9.79%
60 Days$ -0.000031-15.23%
90 Days$ +0.0000116+7.20%
Shido Price Change Today

Today, SHIDO recorded a change of $ -0.000007398 (-4.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shido 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000154 (+9.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shido 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHIDO saw a change of $ -0.000031 (-15.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shido 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000116 (+7.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHIDO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shido: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00017
$ 0.00017$ 0.00017

$ 0.0001802
$ 0.0001802$ 0.0001802

$ 0.013
$ 0.013$ 0.013

-2.60%

-4.10%

-9.64%

SHIDO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.08M
$ 3.08M$ 3.08M

$ 119.09K
$ 119.09K$ 119.09K

17.82B
17.82B 17.82B

What is Shido (SHIDO)

Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building. Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card.

Shido is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shido investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHIDO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Shido on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shido buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shido Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shido, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHIDO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shido price prediction page.

Shido Price History

Tracing SHIDO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHIDO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shido price history page.

Shido (SHIDO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shido (SHIDO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIDO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Shido (SHIDO)

Looking for how to buy Shido? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shido on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHIDO to Local Currencies

1 SHIDO to VND
4.541969
1 SHIDO to AUD
A$0.00026753
1 SHIDO to GBP
0.00012945
1 SHIDO to EUR
0.000150162
1 SHIDO to USD
$0.0001726
1 SHIDO to MYR
RM0.000735276
1 SHIDO to TRY
0.007017916
1 SHIDO to JPY
¥0.02589
1 SHIDO to ARS
ARS$0.236762324
1 SHIDO to RUB
0.013996134
1 SHIDO to INR
0.015099048
1 SHIDO to IDR
Rp2.829507744
1 SHIDO to KRW
0.241060064
1 SHIDO to PHP
0.010047046
1 SHIDO to EGP
￡E.0.008381456
1 SHIDO to BRL
R$0.00096656
1 SHIDO to CAD
C$0.000238188
1 SHIDO to BDT
0.021088268
1 SHIDO to NGN
0.264317914
1 SHIDO to UAH
0.007195694
1 SHIDO to VES
Bs0.0212298
1 SHIDO to CLP
$0.167422
1 SHIDO to PKR
Rs0.048935552
1 SHIDO to KZT
0.093854702
1 SHIDO to THB
฿0.005657828
1 SHIDO to TWD
NT$0.005164192
1 SHIDO to AED
د.إ0.000633442
1 SHIDO to CHF
Fr0.000139806
1 SHIDO to HKD
HK$0.001353184
1 SHIDO to MAD
.د.م0.001574112
1 SHIDO to MXN
$0.003256962
1 SHIDO to PLN
0.000645524
1 SHIDO to RON
лв0.000766344
1 SHIDO to SEK
kr0.001689754
1 SHIDO to BGN
лв0.000295146
1 SHIDO to HUF
Ft0.0604963
1 SHIDO to CZK
0.003714352
1 SHIDO to KWD
د.ك0.0000528156
1 SHIDO to ILS
0.000585114

Shido Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shido, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Shido Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shido

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SHIDO
SHIDO
USD
USD

1 SHIDO = 0.0001726 USD

Trade

SHIDOUSDT
$0.0001726
$0.0001726$0.0001726
-1.66%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee