Shido (SHIDO) Tokenomics

Shido (SHIDO) Information Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building. Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card. Official Website: https://shido.io Whitepaper: https://docs.shido.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe2512A2f19F0388aD3D7A5263eaA82AcD564827b Buy SHIDO Now!

Shido (SHIDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 2.86M
Total Supply: $ 18.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 17.82B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.89M
All-Time High: $ 0.013
All-Time Low: $ 0.000009009665921584
Current Price: $ 0.0001605

Shido (SHIDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shido (SHIDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIDO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

