SHIFU (SHIFU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SHIFU (SHIFU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SHIFU (SHIFU) Information The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived. Official Website: https://shifutoken.com Whitepaper: https://docs.shifutoken.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x95e9F2Bf576DbA036A38e9659167788b518e56bb Buy SHIFU Now!

SHIFU (SHIFU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHIFU (SHIFU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M All-Time High: $ 0.00006911 $ 0.00006911 $ 0.00006911 All-Time Low: $ 0.000006932320616391 $ 0.000006932320616391 $ 0.000006932320616391 Current Price: $ 0.00001095 $ 0.00001095 $ 0.00001095 Learn more about SHIFU (SHIFU) price

SHIFU (SHIFU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SHIFU (SHIFU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIFU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIFU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIFU's tokenomics, explore SHIFU token's live price!

How to Buy SHIFU Interested in adding SHIFU (SHIFU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SHIFU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SHIFU on MEXC now!

SHIFU (SHIFU) Price History Analyzing the price history of SHIFU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SHIFU Price History now!

SHIFU Price Prediction Want to know where SHIFU might be heading? Our SHIFU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHIFU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!