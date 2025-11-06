ExchangeDEX+
The live Shih Tzu price today is 0.0002993 USD. Track real-time SHIH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SHIH price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SHIH

SHIH Price Info

What is SHIH

SHIH Tokenomics

SHIH Price Forecast

SHIH History

SHIH Buying Guide

SHIH-to-Fiat Currency Converter

Shih Tzu Logo

Shih Tzu Price(SHIH)

1 SHIH to USD Live Price:

$0.0002996
$0.0002996
-6.98%1D
USD
Shih Tzu (SHIH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:39:30 (UTC+8)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0002852
$ 0.0002852
24H Low
$ 0.0003505
$ 0.0003505
24H High

$ 0.0002852
$ 0.0002852

$ 0.0003505
$ 0.0003505

--
----

--
----

-0.30%

-6.98%

-39.65%

-39.65%

Shih Tzu (SHIH) real-time price is $ 0.0002993. Over the past 24 hours, SHIH traded between a low of $ 0.0002852 and a high of $ 0.0003505, showing active market volatility. SHIH's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SHIH has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, -6.98% over 24 hours, and -39.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Shih Tzu (SHIH) Market Information

--
--

$ 55.72K
$ 55.72K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

--
--

--
--

BSC

The current Market Cap of Shih Tzu is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.72K. The circulating supply of SHIH is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Shih Tzu (SHIH) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Shih Tzu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000022481-6.98%
30 Days$ -0.0007007-70.07%
60 Days$ -0.0007007-70.07%
90 Days$ -0.0007007-70.07%
Shih Tzu Price Change Today

Today, SHIH recorded a change of $ -0.000022481 (-6.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shih Tzu 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0007007 (-70.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shih Tzu 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHIH saw a change of $ -0.0007007 (-70.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shih Tzu 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0007007 (-70.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Shih Tzu (SHIH)?

Check out the Shih Tzu Price History page now.

What is Shih Tzu (SHIH)

Build SHIH into a dog-themed token on BNB Chain that embodies Chinese culture and community identity.

Shih Tzu is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shih Tzu investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHIH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Shih Tzu on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shih Tzu buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shih Tzu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Shih Tzu (SHIH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Shih Tzu (SHIH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Shih Tzu.

Check the Shih Tzu price prediction now!

Shih Tzu (SHIH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shih Tzu (SHIH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Shih Tzu (SHIH)

Looking for how to buy Shih Tzu? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shih Tzu on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHIH to Local Currencies

1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to VND
7.8760795
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to AUD
A$0.000457929
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to GBP
0.000227468
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to EUR
0.000257398
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to USD
$0.0002993
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MYR
RM0.001251074
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TRY
0.012603523
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to JPY
¥0.0457929
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ARS
ARS$0.434395041
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to RUB
0.024285202
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to INR
0.026523966
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to IDR
Rp4.988331338
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to PHP
0.017610812
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to EGP
￡E.0.014162876
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BRL
R$0.001598262
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to CAD
C$0.00041902
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BDT
0.036517593
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to NGN
0.430644812
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to COP
$1.146741013
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ZAR
R.0.005195848
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to UAH
0.012588558
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TZS
T.Sh.0.7353801
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to VES
Bs0.0667439
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to CLP
$0.2819406
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to PKR
Rs0.084594152
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to KZT
0.157440779
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to THB
฿0.009676369
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TWD
NT$0.009245377
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to AED
د.إ0.001098431
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to CHF
Fr0.00023944
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to HKD
HK$0.002325561
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to AMD
֏0.11445232
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MAD
.د.م0.002786483
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MXN
$0.005560994
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SAR
ريال0.001122375
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ETB
Br0.045939557
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to KES
KSh0.038657588
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to JOD
د.أ0.0002122037
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to PLN
0.001104417
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to RON
лв0.001319913
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SEK
kr0.002852329
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BGN
лв0.000505817
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to HUF
Ft0.100400185
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to CZK
0.006324209
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to KWD
د.ك0.0000918851
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ILS
0.000972725
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BOB
Bs0.00206517
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to AZN
0.00050881
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TJS
SM0.002759546
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to GEL
0.000811103
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to AOA
Kz0.27308132
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BHD
.د.ب0.0001125368
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BMD
$0.0002993
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to DKK
kr0.001939464
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to HNL
L0.007865604
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MUR
0.0137678
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to NAD
$0.005198841
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to NOK
kr0.003040888
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to NZD
$0.000526768
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to PAB
B/.0.0002993
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to PGK
K0.001278011
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to QAR
ر.ق0.001089452
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to RSD
дин.0.030447789
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to UZS
soʻm3.563094668
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ALL
L0.025102291
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ANG
ƒ0.000535747
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to AWG
ƒ0.00053874
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BBD
$0.0005986
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BAM
KM0.000505817
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BIF
Fr0.8826357
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BND
$0.00038909
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BSD
$0.0002993
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to JMD
$0.047992755
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to KHR
1.202006758
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to KMF
Fr0.1275018
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to LAK
6.506521609
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to LKR
රු0.091247591
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MDL
L0.005121023
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MGA
Ar1.34819685
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MOP
P0.0023944
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MVR
0.00460922
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MWK
MK0.51871683
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to MZN
MT0.019140235
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to NPR
रु0.04241081
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to PYG
2.1226356
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to RWF
Fr0.4348829
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SBD
$0.002460246
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SCR
0.004112382
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SRD
$0.011538015
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SVC
$0.002615882
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to SZL
L0.005192855
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TMT
m0.00104755
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TND
د.ت0.0008856287
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to TTD
$0.002026261
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to UGX
Sh1.0463528
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to XAF
Fr0.1703017
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to XCD
$0.00080811
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to XOF
Fr0.1703017
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to XPF
Fr0.0308279
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BWP
P0.004025585
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to BZD
$0.000601593
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to CVE
$0.028637024
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to DJF
Fr0.0532754
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to DOP
$0.019250976
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to DZD
د.ج0.03911851
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to FJD
$0.000682404
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to GNF
Fr2.6024135
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to GTQ
Q0.002292638
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to GYD
$0.062601588
1 Shih Tzu(SHIH) to ISK
kr0.0380111

Shih Tzu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shih Tzu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shih Tzu

How much is Shih Tzu (SHIH) worth today?
The live SHIH price in USD is 0.0002993 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SHIH to USD price?
The current price of SHIH to USD is $ 0.0002993. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Shih Tzu?
The market cap for SHIH is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SHIH?
The circulating supply of SHIH is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SHIH?
SHIH achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SHIH?
SHIH saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SHIH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SHIH is $ 55.72K USD.
Will SHIH go higher this year?
SHIH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SHIH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:39:30 (UTC+8)

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report
November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 
November 6, 2025 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany
November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025
$0.0002996
$102,903.13

$3,377.83

$158.00

$1.0003

$1,479.30

$102,903.13

$3,377.83

$2.2899

$158.00

$1.0657

$0.00

$0.00000

$0.00000

$3.747

$0.1484

$0.044228

$0.1484

$0.30627

$0.00000000011263

$0.11875

