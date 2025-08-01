More About SHM

SHM Price Info

SHM Whitepaper

SHM Official Website

SHM Tokenomics

SHM Price Forecast

SHM History

SHM Buying Guide

SHM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHM Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Shardeum Logo

Shardeum Price(SHM)

Shardeum (SHM) Live Price Chart

$0.08345
$0.08345$0.08345
-3.38%1D
USD

SHM Live Price Data & Information

Shardeum (SHM) is currently trading at 0.08347 USD with a market cap of 1.62M USD. SHM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Shardeum Key Market Performance:

$ 79.36K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.38%
Shardeum 24-hour price change
19.38M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SHM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHM price information.

SHM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shardeum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0029193-3.38%
30 Days$ -0.00583-6.53%
60 Days$ -0.07367-46.89%
90 Days$ -0.21653-72.18%
Shardeum Price Change Today

Today, SHM recorded a change of $ -0.0029193 (-3.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shardeum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00583 (-6.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shardeum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHM saw a change of $ -0.07367 (-46.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shardeum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.21653 (-72.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shardeum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08315
$ 0.08315$ 0.08315

$ 0.0976
$ 0.0976$ 0.0976

$ 0.687
$ 0.687$ 0.687

-0.08%

-3.38%

-12.47%

SHM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M$ 1.62M

$ 79.36K
$ 79.36K$ 79.36K

19.38M
19.38M 19.38M

What is Shardeum (SHM)

Shardeum is building the world’s first auto-scaling Layer-1 blockchain, designed to solve scalability challenges while maintaining true decentralization. It ensures low transaction fees, high throughput, and fair access to validators and users alike.

Shardeum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shardeum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Shardeum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shardeum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shardeum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shardeum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shardeum price prediction page.

Shardeum Price History

Tracing SHM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shardeum price history page.

Shardeum (SHM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shardeum (SHM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Shardeum (SHM)

Looking for how to buy Shardeum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shardeum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHM to Local Currencies

1 SHM to VND
2,196.51305
1 SHM to AUD
A$0.1293785
1 SHM to GBP
0.0626025
1 SHM to EUR
0.0726189
1 SHM to USD
$0.08347
1 SHM to MYR
RM0.3555822
1 SHM to TRY
3.3947249
1 SHM to JPY
¥12.5205
1 SHM to ARS
ARS$114.4991378
1 SHM to RUB
6.7710864
1 SHM to INR
7.3019556
1 SHM to IDR
Rp1,368.3604368
1 SHM to KRW
116.2528425
1 SHM to PHP
4.8621275
1 SHM to EGP
￡E.4.0533032
1 SHM to BRL
R$0.467432
1 SHM to CAD
C$0.1151886
1 SHM to BDT
10.1983646
1 SHM to NGN
127.8251233
1 SHM to UAH
3.4798643
1 SHM to VES
Bs10.26681
1 SHM to CLP
$81.13284
1 SHM to PKR
Rs23.6654144
1 SHM to KZT
45.3884819
1 SHM to THB
฿2.7336425
1 SHM to TWD
NT$2.4965877
1 SHM to AED
د.إ0.3063349
1 SHM to CHF
Fr0.0676107
1 SHM to HKD
HK$0.6544048
1 SHM to MAD
.د.م0.7612464
1 SHM to MXN
$1.5759136
1 SHM to PLN
0.3121778
1 SHM to RON
лв0.3706068
1 SHM to SEK
kr0.8171713
1 SHM to BGN
лв0.1427337
1 SHM to HUF
Ft29.2462186
1 SHM to CZK
1.7962744
1 SHM to KWD
د.ك0.02554182
1 SHM to ILS
0.2829633

Shardeum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shardeum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Shardeum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shardeum

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SHM
SHM
USD
USD

1 SHM = 0.08347 USD

Trade

SHMUSDT
$0.08347
$0.08347$0.08347
+0.07%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee