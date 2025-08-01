More About SHOOT

SHOOT Price Info

SHOOT Official Website

SHOOT Tokenomics

SHOOT Price Forecast

SHOOT History

SHOOT Buying Guide

SHOOT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHOOT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Mars Battle Logo

Mars Battle Price(SHOOT)

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Live Price Chart

$0.000184
$0.000184$0.000184
-1.39%1D
USD

SHOOT Live Price Data & Information

Mars Battle (SHOOT) is currently trading at 0.000184 USD with a market cap of 16.88K USD. SHOOT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Mars Battle Key Market Performance:

$ 56.58K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.39%
Mars Battle 24-hour price change
91.73M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SHOOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHOOT price information.

SHOOT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Mars Battle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000002594-1.39%
30 Days$ +0.0000263+16.67%
60 Days$ +0.0000098+5.62%
90 Days$ +0.0000245+15.36%
Mars Battle Price Change Today

Today, SHOOT recorded a change of $ -0.000002594 (-1.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Mars Battle 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000263 (+16.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Mars Battle 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHOOT saw a change of $ +0.0000098 (+5.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Mars Battle 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000245 (+15.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHOOT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Mars Battle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0001834
$ 0.0001834$ 0.0001834

$ 0.0001873
$ 0.0001873$ 0.0001873

$ 0.032
$ 0.032$ 0.032

-0.38%

-1.39%

+3.19%

SHOOT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 16.88K
$ 16.88K$ 16.88K

$ 56.58K
$ 56.58K$ 56.58K

91.73M
91.73M 91.73M

What is Mars Battle (SHOOT)

Mars Battle is a third-person shooter game with player-built structures and destructible environments. Mars Battle is a high-octane arena shooter with a twist as players compete against each other inside vast Martian facilities or on the surface of the Red Planet.

Mars Battle is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Mars Battle investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHOOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Mars Battle on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mars Battle buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Mars Battle Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Mars Battle, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHOOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Mars Battle price prediction page.

Mars Battle Price History

Tracing SHOOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHOOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Mars Battle price history page.

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Battle (SHOOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHOOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Mars Battle (SHOOT)

Looking for how to buy Mars Battle? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Mars Battle on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHOOT to Local Currencies

1 SHOOT to VND
4.84196
1 SHOOT to AUD
A$0.0002852
1 SHOOT to GBP
0.000138
1 SHOOT to EUR
0.00016008
1 SHOOT to USD
$0.000184
1 SHOOT to MYR
RM0.00078384
1 SHOOT to TRY
0.00748144
1 SHOOT to JPY
¥0.0276
1 SHOOT to ARS
ARS$0.25240016
1 SHOOT to RUB
0.01492056
1 SHOOT to INR
0.01609632
1 SHOOT to IDR
Rp3.01639296
1 SHOOT to KRW
0.25698176
1 SHOOT to PHP
0.01071064
1 SHOOT to EGP
￡E.0.00893504
1 SHOOT to BRL
R$0.0010304
1 SHOOT to CAD
C$0.00025392
1 SHOOT to BDT
0.02248112
1 SHOOT to NGN
0.28177576
1 SHOOT to UAH
0.00767096
1 SHOOT to VES
Bs0.022632
1 SHOOT to CLP
$0.17848
1 SHOOT to PKR
Rs0.05216768
1 SHOOT to KZT
0.10005368
1 SHOOT to THB
฿0.00603152
1 SHOOT to TWD
NT$0.00550528
1 SHOOT to AED
د.إ0.00067528
1 SHOOT to CHF
Fr0.00014904
1 SHOOT to HKD
HK$0.00144256
1 SHOOT to MAD
.د.م0.00167808
1 SHOOT to MXN
$0.00347208
1 SHOOT to PLN
0.00068816
1 SHOOT to RON
лв0.00081696
1 SHOOT to SEK
kr0.00179952
1 SHOOT to BGN
лв0.00031464
1 SHOOT to HUF
Ft0.064492
1 SHOOT to CZK
0.00395968
1 SHOOT to KWD
د.ك0.000056304
1 SHOOT to ILS
0.00062376

Mars Battle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mars Battle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Mars Battle Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mars Battle

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SHOOT
SHOOT
USD
USD

1 SHOOT = 0.000184 USD

Trade

SHOOTUSDT
$0.000184
$0.000184$0.000184
-1.03%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee