What is SHOP (SHOP)

SHOP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SHOP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SHOP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SHOP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SHOP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SHOP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SHOP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHOP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SHOP price prediction page.

SHOP Price History

Tracing SHOP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHOP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SHOP price history page.

SHOP (SHOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SHOP (SHOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SHOP (SHOP)

Looking for how to buy SHOP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SHOP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHOP to Local Currencies

1 SHOP to VND ₫ -- 1 SHOP to AUD A$ -- 1 SHOP to GBP ￡ -- 1 SHOP to EUR € -- 1 SHOP to USD $ -- 1 SHOP to MYR RM -- 1 SHOP to TRY ₺ -- 1 SHOP to JPY ¥ -- 1 SHOP to ARS ARS$ -- 1 SHOP to RUB ₽ -- 1 SHOP to INR ₹ -- 1 SHOP to IDR Rp -- 1 SHOP to KRW ₩ -- 1 SHOP to PHP ₱ -- 1 SHOP to EGP ￡E. -- 1 SHOP to BRL R$ -- 1 SHOP to CAD C$ -- 1 SHOP to BDT ৳ -- 1 SHOP to NGN ₦ -- 1 SHOP to UAH ₴ -- 1 SHOP to VES Bs -- 1 SHOP to CLP $ -- 1 SHOP to PKR Rs -- 1 SHOP to KZT ₸ -- 1 SHOP to THB ฿ -- 1 SHOP to TWD NT$ -- 1 SHOP to AED د.إ -- 1 SHOP to CHF Fr -- 1 SHOP to HKD HK$ -- 1 SHOP to MAD .د.م -- 1 SHOP to MXN $ -- 1 SHOP to PLN zł -- 1 SHOP to RON лв -- 1 SHOP to SEK kr -- 1 SHOP to BGN лв -- 1 SHOP to HUF Ft -- 1 SHOP to CZK Kč -- 1 SHOP to KWD د.ك -- 1 SHOP to ILS ₪ --

SHOP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SHOP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHOP What is the price of SHOP (SHOP) today? The live price of SHOP (SHOP) is -- USD . What is the market cap of SHOP (SHOP)? The current market cap of SHOP is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SHOP by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of SHOP (SHOP)? The current circulating supply of SHOP (SHOP) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SHOP (SHOP)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of SHOP (SHOP) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SHOP (SHOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of SHOP (SHOP) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.