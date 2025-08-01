More About SHRUB

Shrub Logo

Shrub Price(SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) Live Price Chart

SHRUB Live Price Data & Information

Shrub (SHRUB) is currently trading at 0.003846 USD with a market cap of 3.62M USD.

Shrub Key Market Performance:

$ 3.66K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.62%
Shrub 24-hour price change
942.18M USD
Circulating supply

SHRUB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shrub for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002399-0.62%
30 Days$ +0.000901+30.59%
60 Days$ +0.000078+2.07%
90 Days$ -0.000964-20.05%
Shrub Price Change Today

Today, SHRUB recorded a change of $ -0.00002399 (-0.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shrub 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000901 (+30.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shrub 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHRUB saw a change of $ +0.000078 (+2.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shrub 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000964 (-20.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHRUB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shrub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003503
$ 0.003503$ 0.003503

$ 0.004104
$ 0.004104$ 0.004104

$ 0.114
$ 0.114$ 0.114

-0.86%

-0.62%

-8.52%

SHRUB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.62M
$ 3.62M$ 3.62M

$ 3.66K
$ 3.66K$ 3.66K

942.18M
942.18M 942.18M

What is Shrub (SHRUB)

Shrub is a community-managed project representing Elon's pet hedgehog. Aiming to become the world's most viral meme.

Additionally, you can:
Shrub Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shrub, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHRUB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Shrub Price History

Tracing SHRUB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHRUB's potential future trajectory.

Shrub (SHRUB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shrub (SHRUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy Shrub (SHRUB)

SHRUB to Local Currencies

1 SHRUB to VND
101.20749
1 SHRUB to AUD
A$0.0059613
1 SHRUB to GBP
0.0028845
1 SHRUB to EUR
0.00334602
1 SHRUB to USD
$0.003846
1 SHRUB to MYR
RM0.01638396
1 SHRUB to TRY
0.15641682
1 SHRUB to JPY
¥0.5769
1 SHRUB to ARS
ARS$5.27571204
1 SHRUB to RUB
0.31198752
1 SHRUB to INR
0.33644808
1 SHRUB to IDR
Rp63.04917024
1 SHRUB to KRW
5.3565165
1 SHRUB to PHP
0.2240295
1 SHRUB to EGP
￡E.0.18676176
1 SHRUB to BRL
R$0.0215376
1 SHRUB to CAD
C$0.00530748
1 SHRUB to BDT
0.46990428
1 SHRUB to NGN
5.88972594
1 SHRUB to UAH
0.16033974
1 SHRUB to VES
Bs0.473058
1 SHRUB to CLP
$3.738312
1 SHRUB to PKR
Rs1.09041792
1 SHRUB to KZT
2.09133942
1 SHRUB to THB
฿0.12599496
1 SHRUB to TWD
NT$0.11503386
1 SHRUB to AED
د.إ0.01411482
1 SHRUB to CHF
Fr0.00311526
1 SHRUB to HKD
HK$0.03015264
1 SHRUB to MAD
.د.م0.03507552
1 SHRUB to MXN
$0.07261248
1 SHRUB to PLN
0.01438404
1 SHRUB to RON
лв0.01707624
1 SHRUB to SEK
kr0.03765234
1 SHRUB to BGN
лв0.00657666
1 SHRUB to HUF
Ft1.34756148
1 SHRUB to CZK
0.08276592
1 SHRUB to KWD
د.ك0.001176876
1 SHRUB to ILS
0.01303794

Shrub Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shrub, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Shrub Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shrub

