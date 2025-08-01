More About SIGN

Sign Logo

Sign Price(SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) Live Price Chart

SIGN Live Price Data & Information

Sign (SIGN) is currently trading at 0.07207 USD with a market cap of 86.48M USD. SIGN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Sign Key Market Performance:

$ 367.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.90%
Sign 24-hour price change
1.20B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SIGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SIGN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Sign for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006545-0.89%
30 Days$ +0.00722+11.13%
60 Days$ -0.00797-9.96%
90 Days$ -0.01236-14.64%
Sign Price Change Today

Today, SIGN recorded a change of $ -0.0006545 (-0.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sign 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00722 (+11.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sign 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SIGN saw a change of $ -0.00797 (-9.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sign 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01236 (-14.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SIGN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Sign: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

SIGN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Sign (SIGN)

Sign is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Sign Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Sign, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SIGN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Sign price prediction page.

Sign Price History

Tracing SIGN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SIGN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Sign price history page.

Sign (SIGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sign (SIGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIGN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sign (SIGN)

SIGN to Local Currencies

1 SIGN to VND
1,896.52205
1 SIGN to AUD
A$0.1117085
1 SIGN to GBP
0.0540525
1 SIGN to EUR
0.0627009
1 SIGN to USD
$0.07207
1 SIGN to MYR
RM0.3070182
1 SIGN to TRY
2.9310869
1 SIGN to JPY
¥10.8105
1 SIGN to ARS
ARS$98.8613018
1 SIGN to RUB
5.8463184
1 SIGN to INR
6.3046836
1 SIGN to IDR
Rp1,181.4752208
1 SIGN to KRW
100.3754925
1 SIGN to PHP
4.1980775
1 SIGN to EGP
￡E.3.4997192
1 SIGN to BRL
R$0.403592
1 SIGN to CAD
C$0.0994566
1 SIGN to BDT
8.8055126
1 SIGN to NGN
110.3672773
1 SIGN to UAH
3.0045983
1 SIGN to VES
Bs8.86461
1 SIGN to CLP
$70.05204
1 SIGN to PKR
Rs20.4332864
1 SIGN to KZT
39.1895039
1 SIGN to THB
฿2.3610132
1 SIGN to TWD
NT$2.1556137
1 SIGN to AED
د.إ0.2644969
1 SIGN to CHF
Fr0.0583767
1 SIGN to HKD
HK$0.5650288
1 SIGN to MAD
.د.م0.6572784
1 SIGN to MXN
$1.3606816
1 SIGN to PLN
0.2695418
1 SIGN to RON
лв0.3199908
1 SIGN to SEK
kr0.7055653
1 SIGN to BGN
лв0.1232397
1 SIGN to HUF
Ft25.2518866
1 SIGN to CZK
1.5509464
1 SIGN to KWD
د.ك0.02205342
1 SIGN to ILS
0.2443173

Sign Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sign, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sign Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sign

