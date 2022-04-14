SIX (SIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SIX (SIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SIX (SIX) Information SIX Network project focuses on unleashing the true power of digital assets through the power of blockchain and smart contracts to create effective decentralized financial services and a blockchain infrastructure essential for businesses. Official Website: https://six.network/ Whitepaper: https://sixnetwork.gitbook.io/six-network Block Explorer: https://stellar.expert/explorer/public/asset/SIX-GDMS6EECOH6MBMCP3FYRYEVRBIV3TQGLOFQIPVAITBRJUMTI6V7A2X6Z Buy SIX Now!

SIX (SIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SIX (SIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.04M $ 17.04M $ 17.04M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 850.97M $ 850.97M $ 850.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.02M $ 20.02M $ 20.02M All-Time High: $ 0.05959 $ 0.05959 $ 0.05959 All-Time Low: $ 0.00405629769192 $ 0.00405629769192 $ 0.00405629769192 Current Price: $ 0.02002 $ 0.02002 $ 0.02002 Learn more about SIX (SIX) price

SIX (SIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SIX (SIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SIX's tokenomics, explore SIX token's live price!

