SKALE (SKL) Information SKALE is an elastic blockchains which are highly performant, decentralized, configurable, Ethereum compatible. SKL is the native token of SKALE, representing the right to work for validators in the network and the right to pledge and acquire relevant resources for principals. Official Website: https://skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage Whitepaper: https://skale.space/docs/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x00c83aecc790e8a4453e5dd3b0b4b3680501a7a7

SKALE (SKL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SKALE (SKL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 114.13M $ 114.13M $ 114.13M Total Supply: $ 7.00B $ 7.00B $ 7.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.94B $ 5.94B $ 5.94B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 134.47M $ 134.47M $ 134.47M All-Time High: $ 1.19898 $ 1.19898 $ 1.19898 All-Time Low: $ 0.015915412070436754 $ 0.015915412070436754 $ 0.015915412070436754 Current Price: $ 0.01921 $ 0.01921 $ 0.01921 Learn more about SKALE (SKL) price

SKALE (SKL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SKALE (SKL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SKL's tokenomics, explore SKL token's live price!

