What is Sekuya (SKYA)

Sekuya is a video game company aims to revolutionize gaming world with community-driven approach in all new anime epic fantasy universe. Players have the ability to enhance the gaming experience with SKYA - Sekuya native game currency.

Sekuya Price Prediction

Sekuya Price History

Sekuya (SKYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sekuya (SKYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SKYA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sekuya (SKYA)

SKYA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sekuya What is the price of Sekuya (SKYA) today? The live price of Sekuya (SKYA) is 0.00736 USD . What is the market cap of Sekuya (SKYA)? The current market cap of Sekuya is $ 2.97M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SKYA by its real-time market price of 0.00736 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sekuya (SKYA)? The current circulating supply of Sekuya (SKYA) is 403.21M USD . What was the highest price of Sekuya (SKYA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Sekuya (SKYA) is 0.069768 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sekuya (SKYA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sekuya (SKYA) is $ 60.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

