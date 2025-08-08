What is SLAY (SLAY)

The new financial system, built on Bitcoin: SatLayer is the economic layer for Bitcoin, making the best asset now fully programmable. Bitcoin isn’t idle gold anymore. SatLayer leverages restaking primitives to evolve Bitcoin into an active reserve asset, anchoring secure, capital-efficient DeFi and RWA systems. As the Bitcoin restaking partner for Sui and Berachain — and the exclusive restaking partner of Babylon Labs—SatLayer collaborates with top revenue-generating projects to develop use cases like on-chain insurance and liquidity float, driving real and sustainable yield.

