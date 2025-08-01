More About SLERF

SLERF Logo

SLERF Price(SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) Live Price Chart

$0.07413
$0.07413$0.07413
-1.22%1D
USD

SLERF Live Price Data & Information

SLERF (SLERF) is currently trading at 0.07413 USD with a market cap of 37.06M USD.

SLERF Key Market Performance:

$ 55.60K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.22%
SLERF 24-hour price change
500.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SLERF to USD price on MEXC.

SLERF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SLERF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0009156-1.22%
30 Days$ +0.0079+11.92%
60 Days$ -0.00142-1.88%
90 Days$ +0.00341+4.82%
SLERF Price Change Today

Today, SLERF recorded a change of $ -0.0009156 (-1.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SLERF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0079 (+11.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SLERF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SLERF saw a change of $ -0.00142 (-1.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SLERF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00341 (+4.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SLERF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SLERF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07369
$ 0.07369$ 0.07369

$ 0.07795
$ 0.07795$ 0.07795

$ 1.6
$ 1.6$ 1.6

+0.18%

-1.22%

-7.50%

SLERF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 37.06M
$ 37.06M$ 37.06M

$ 55.60K
$ 55.60K$ 55.60K

500.00M
500.00M 500.00M

What is SLERF (SLERF)

SLERF is a meme coin on Solana Chain

SLERF is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SLERF investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SLERF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SLERF on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SLERF buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SLERF Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SLERF, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

SLERF Price History

Tracing SLERF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

SLERF (SLERF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SLERF (SLERF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLERF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SLERF (SLERF)

You can easily purchase SLERF on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SLERF to Local Currencies

1 SLERF to VND
1,950.73095
1 SLERF to AUD
A$0.1149015
1 SLERF to GBP
0.0555975
1 SLERF to EUR
0.0644931
1 SLERF to USD
$0.07413
1 SLERF to MYR
RM0.3157938
1 SLERF to TRY
3.0148671
1 SLERF to JPY
¥11.1195
1 SLERF to ARS
ARS$101.6870862
1 SLERF to RUB
6.011943
1 SLERF to INR
6.4848924
1 SLERF to IDR
Rp1,215.2457072
1 SLERF to KRW
103.2445575
1 SLERF to PHP
4.3180725
1 SLERF to EGP
￡E.3.5997528
1 SLERF to BRL
R$0.415128
1 SLERF to CAD
C$0.1022994
1 SLERF to BDT
9.0572034
1 SLERF to NGN
113.5219407
1 SLERF to UAH
3.0904797
1 SLERF to VES
Bs9.11799
1 SLERF to CLP
$72.05436
1 SLERF to PKR
Rs21.0173376
1 SLERF to KZT
40.3096701
1 SLERF to THB
฿2.4284988
1 SLERF to TWD
NT$2.2172283
1 SLERF to AED
د.إ0.2720571
1 SLERF to CHF
Fr0.0600453
1 SLERF to HKD
HK$0.5811792
1 SLERF to MAD
.د.م0.6760656
1 SLERF to MXN
$1.3988331
1 SLERF to PLN
0.2772462
1 SLERF to RON
лв0.3291372
1 SLERF to SEK
kr0.7257327
1 SLERF to BGN
лв0.1267623
1 SLERF to HUF
Ft25.9736694
1 SLERF to CZK
1.5952776
1 SLERF to KWD
د.ك0.02268378
1 SLERF to ILS
0.2513007

SLERF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SLERF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official SLERF Website
Block Explorer

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

