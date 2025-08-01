What is Slingshot (SLING)

Slingshot, the Roblox + AI game launcher. Slingshot is a revolutionary gaming platform where you can co-own the next billion dollar game. For the first time, gamers can join forces with creators and influencers to shape the direction of their favorite games and reap the rewards of their success. By co-owning games through the innovative $SLING token model, you'll have a real stake in the games’ success. Slingshot isn’t just launching games, but launching real IP.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Slingshot What is the price of Slingshot (SLING) today? The live price of Slingshot (SLING) is 0.0008206 USD . What is the market cap of Slingshot (SLING)? The current market cap of Slingshot is $ 153.02K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SLING by its real-time market price of 0.0008206 USD . What is the circulating supply of Slingshot (SLING)? The current circulating supply of Slingshot (SLING) is 186.47M USD . What was the highest price of Slingshot (SLING)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Slingshot (SLING) is 0.07452 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Slingshot (SLING)? The 24-hour trading volume of Slingshot (SLING) is $ 54.62K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

