Slingshot (SLING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Slingshot (SLING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Slingshot (SLING) Information Slingshot, the Roblox + AI game launcher. Slingshot is a revolutionary gaming platform where you can co-own the next billion dollar game. For the first time, gamers can join forces with creators and influencers to shape the direction of their favorite games and reap the rewards of their success. By co-owning games through the innovative $SLING token model, you'll have a real stake in the games’ success. Slingshot isn’t just launching games, but launching real IP. Official Website: https://slingshotdao.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.slingshotdao.com/slingshot-dao Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x5F8a7c646511A790C53F171891E5d469cA884EdE Buy SLING Now!

Slingshot (SLING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Slingshot (SLING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 149.23K $ 149.23K $ 149.23K Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 186.47M $ 186.47M $ 186.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.00M $ 4.00M $ 4.00M All-Time High: $ 0.07452 $ 0.07452 $ 0.07452 All-Time Low: $ 0.00061051748729131 $ 0.00061051748729131 $ 0.00061051748729131 Current Price: $ 0.0008003 $ 0.0008003 $ 0.0008003 Learn more about Slingshot (SLING) price

Slingshot (SLING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Slingshot (SLING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLING's tokenomics, explore SLING token's live price!

How to Buy SLING Interested in adding Slingshot (SLING) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SLING, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SLING on MEXC now!

Slingshot (SLING) Price History Analyzing the price history of SLING helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SLING Price History now!

SLING Price Prediction Want to know where SLING might be heading? Our SLING price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SLING token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!