Smooth Love Potion Logo

Smooth Love Potion Price(SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Live Price Chart

$0.001865
$0.001865$0.001865
-1.53%1D
USD

SLP Live Price Data & Information

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is currently trading at 0.001865 USD with a market cap of 67.09M USD. SLP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Smooth Love Potion Key Market Performance:

$ 265.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.53%
Smooth Love Potion 24-hour price change
35.97B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLP price information.

SLP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Smooth Love Potion for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002898-1.53%
30 Days$ +0.000646+52.99%
60 Days$ +0.000391+26.52%
90 Days$ +0.000133+7.67%
Smooth Love Potion Price Change Today

Today, SLP recorded a change of $ -0.00002898 (-1.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Smooth Love Potion 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000646 (+52.99%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Smooth Love Potion 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SLP saw a change of $ +0.000391 (+26.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Smooth Love Potion 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000133 (+7.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SLP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Smooth Love Potion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001846
$ 0.001846$ 0.001846

$ 0.001972
$ 0.001972$ 0.001972

$ 0.41
$ 0.41$ 0.41

-0.22%

-1.53%

-6.94%

SLP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 67.09M
$ 67.09M$ 67.09M

$ 265.26K
$ 265.26K$ 265.26K

35.97B
35.97B 35.97B

What is Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).

Smooth Love Potion is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Smooth Love Potion investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SLP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Smooth Love Potion on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Smooth Love Potion buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Smooth Love Potion Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Smooth Love Potion, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SLP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Smooth Love Potion price prediction page.

Smooth Love Potion Price History

Tracing SLP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SLP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Smooth Love Potion price history page.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Smooth Love Potion (SLP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Smooth Love Potion (SLP)

Looking for how to buy Smooth Love Potion? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Smooth Love Potion on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SLP to Local Currencies

1 SLP to VND
49.077475
1 SLP to AUD
A$0.00289075
1 SLP to GBP
0.00139875
1 SLP to EUR
0.00162255
1 SLP to USD
$0.001865
1 SLP to MYR
RM0.0079449
1 SLP to TRY
0.07584955
1 SLP to JPY
¥0.27975
1 SLP to ARS
ARS$2.5582951
1 SLP to RUB
0.1512515
1 SLP to INR
0.1631502
1 SLP to IDR
Rp30.5737656
1 SLP to KRW
2.59747875
1 SLP to PHP
0.10863625
1 SLP to EGP
￡E.0.0905644
1 SLP to BRL
R$0.010444
1 SLP to CAD
C$0.0025737
1 SLP to BDT
0.2278657
1 SLP to NGN
2.85604235
1 SLP to UAH
0.07775185
1 SLP to VES
Bs0.229395
1 SLP to CLP
$1.81278
1 SLP to PKR
Rs0.5287648
1 SLP to KZT
1.01413105
1 SLP to THB
฿0.0610974
1 SLP to TWD
NT$0.05578215
1 SLP to AED
د.إ0.00684455
1 SLP to CHF
Fr0.00151065
1 SLP to HKD
HK$0.0146216
1 SLP to MAD
.د.م0.0170088
1 SLP to MXN
$0.03519255
1 SLP to PLN
0.0069751
1 SLP to RON
лв0.0082806
1 SLP to SEK
kr0.01825835
1 SLP to BGN
лв0.00318915
1 SLP to HUF
Ft0.6534587
1 SLP to CZK
0.0401348
1 SLP to KWD
د.ك0.00057069
1 SLP to ILS
0.00632235

Smooth Love Potion Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Smooth Love Potion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Smooth Love Potion Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Smooth Love Potion

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

