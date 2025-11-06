What is SLIMEX (SLX)

"Small Slimes, Big Impact – Every Dig Unlocks the Next." SLIMEX is an interactive Web3 gaming ecosystem powered by $SLX, originating from the hit idle RPG Slime Miner and expanding through the Slime IP across games and services. It blends Web2-scale accessibility with Web3 ownership, offering seasonal gameplay, NFT integration, and scalable rewards. With 22M+ users and 150K+ daily players, SLIMEX is building the next-generation network where gaming, creators, and interactive economies thrive.

SLIMEX (SLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SLIMEX (SLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SLIMEX (SLX)

Looking for how to buy SLIMEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SLIMEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SLIMEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SLIMEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SLIMEX How much is SLIMEX (SLX) worth today? The live SLX price in USD is 0.00882 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SLX to USD price? $ 0.00882 . Check out The current price of SLX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SLIMEX? The market cap for SLX is $ 15.29M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SLX? The circulating supply of SLX is 1.73B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLX? SLX achieved an ATH price of 0.0201275829066775 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLX? SLX saw an ATL price of 0.005582250839159196 USD . What is the trading volume of SLX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLX is $ 514.19K USD . Will SLX go higher this year? SLX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

