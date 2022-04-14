Smiley (SMILEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smiley (SMILEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Smiley (SMILEY) Information $SMILEY is a meme coin on Ethereum. Official Website: https://www.smiley.ws/ Whitepaper: https://smiley-1.gitbook.io/smileypaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c6e2c495b974b8d4220e370f23c7e0e1da9b644 Buy SMILEY Now!

Smiley (SMILEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smiley (SMILEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00000000006 $ 0.00000000006 $ 0.00000000006 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000000201019 $ 0.000000000000201019 $ 0.000000000000201019 Current Price: $ 0.0000000000012989 $ 0.0000000000012989 $ 0.0000000000012989 Learn more about Smiley (SMILEY) price

Smiley (SMILEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smiley (SMILEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMILEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMILEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMILEY's tokenomics, explore SMILEY token's live price!

