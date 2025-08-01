More About SMURFCAT

Real Smurf Cat Logo

Real Smurf Cat Price(SMURFCAT)

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Live Price Chart

$0.00004863
$0.00004863$0.00004863
-4.68%1D
USD

SMURFCAT Live Price Data & Information

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) is currently trading at 0.00004863 USD with a market cap of 4.56M USD. SMURFCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Real Smurf Cat Key Market Performance:

$ 57.52K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.68%
Real Smurf Cat 24-hour price change
93.81B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SMURFCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMURFCAT price information.

SMURFCAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Real Smurf Cat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000023876-4.68%
30 Days$ +0.00002386+96.32%
60 Days$ +0.00001967+67.92%
90 Days$ +0.0000243+99.87%
Real Smurf Cat Price Change Today

Today, SMURFCAT recorded a change of $ -0.0000023876 (-4.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Real Smurf Cat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00002386 (+96.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Real Smurf Cat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SMURFCAT saw a change of $ +0.00001967 (+67.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Real Smurf Cat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000243 (+99.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SMURFCAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Real Smurf Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00004841
$ 0.00004841$ 0.00004841

$ 0.00005356
$ 0.00005356$ 0.00005356

$ 0.00042251
$ 0.00042251$ 0.00042251

-0.80%

-4.68%

-11.04%

SMURFCAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.56M
$ 4.56M$ 4.56M

$ 57.52K
$ 57.52K$ 57.52K

93.81B
93.81B 93.81B

What is Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)

SMURFCAT (Also known as Shailushai) is a deflationary memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to the Smurf Cat internet meme originally created by Nate Hallinan, and newly popularized by TikTok. The meme plays on the idea that the Smurf Cat in the image is truly un-photoshopped, and that he is indeed, real.

Real Smurf Cat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Real Smurf Cat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SMURFCAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Real Smurf Cat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Real Smurf Cat buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Real Smurf Cat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Real Smurf Cat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SMURFCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Real Smurf Cat price prediction page.

Real Smurf Cat Price History

Tracing SMURFCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SMURFCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Real Smurf Cat price history page.

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMURFCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)

Looking for how to buy Real Smurf Cat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Real Smurf Cat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SMURFCAT to Local Currencies

1 SMURFCAT to VND
1.27969845
1 SMURFCAT to AUD
A$0.0000753765
1 SMURFCAT to GBP
0.0000364725
1 SMURFCAT to EUR
0.0000423081
1 SMURFCAT to USD
$0.00004863
1 SMURFCAT to MYR
RM0.0002071638
1 SMURFCAT to TRY
0.0019772958
1 SMURFCAT to JPY
¥0.0072945
1 SMURFCAT to ARS
ARS$0.0667077162
1 SMURFCAT to RUB
0.0039434067
1 SMURFCAT to INR
0.0042541524
1 SMURFCAT to IDR
Rp0.7972129872
1 SMURFCAT to KRW
0.0679186032
1 SMURFCAT to PHP
0.0028307523
1 SMURFCAT to EGP
￡E.0.0023614728
1 SMURFCAT to BRL
R$0.000272328
1 SMURFCAT to CAD
C$0.0000671094
1 SMURFCAT to BDT
0.0059416134
1 SMURFCAT to NGN
0.0744714957
1 SMURFCAT to UAH
0.0020273847
1 SMURFCAT to VES
Bs0.00598149
1 SMURFCAT to CLP
$0.04731699
1 SMURFCAT to PKR
Rs0.0137875776
1 SMURFCAT to KZT
0.0264435351
1 SMURFCAT to THB
฿0.0015940914
1 SMURFCAT to TWD
NT$0.0014550096
1 SMURFCAT to AED
د.إ0.0001784721
1 SMURFCAT to CHF
Fr0.0000393903
1 SMURFCAT to HKD
HK$0.0003812592
1 SMURFCAT to MAD
.د.م0.0004435056
1 SMURFCAT to MXN
$0.0009176481
1 SMURFCAT to PLN
0.0001818762
1 SMURFCAT to RON
лв0.0002159172
1 SMURFCAT to SEK
kr0.0004756014
1 SMURFCAT to BGN
лв0.0000831573
1 SMURFCAT to HUF
Ft0.0170331438
1 SMURFCAT to CZK
0.0010460313
1 SMURFCAT to KWD
د.ك0.00001488078
1 SMURFCAT to ILS
0.0001648557

