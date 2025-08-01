What is Snapmuse.io (SMX)

Snapmuse.io is the web3 funding platform of the entertainment industry. It was developed by the founders of Snapmuse.com. Unlike traditional funding platforms, Snapmuse.io gives you the opportunity to be part of exciting projects from social media creators and musicians to gaming studios. Fund it! Build it! Reward it! Snapmuse.io enables founders from the entertainment industry such as social media channel owners (YouTubers, Tiktokers), influencers, gaming studios, AI projects etc. a.k.a. “Creators” to mint NFTs of their projects and sell them to retail NFT collectors (a.k.a. “Collectors”).

Snapmuse.io is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Snapmuse.io investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Snapmuse.io on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Snapmuse.io buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Snapmuse.io Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Snapmuse.io, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Snapmuse.io price prediction page.

Snapmuse.io Price History

Tracing SMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Snapmuse.io price history page.

Snapmuse.io (SMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Snapmuse.io (SMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Snapmuse.io (SMX)

Looking for how to buy Snapmuse.io? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Snapmuse.io on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SMX to Local Currencies

1 SMX to VND ₫ 42.26189 1 SMX to AUD A$ 0.0024893 1 SMX to GBP ￡ 0.0012045 1 SMX to EUR € 0.00139722 1 SMX to USD $ 0.001606 1 SMX to MYR RM 0.00684156 1 SMX to TRY ₺ 0.06531602 1 SMX to JPY ¥ 0.2409 1 SMX to ARS ARS$ 2.20301444 1 SMX to RUB ₽ 0.1302466 1 SMX to INR ₹ 0.14049288 1 SMX to IDR Rp 26.32786464 1 SMX to KRW ₩ 2.2367565 1 SMX to PHP ₱ 0.0935495 1 SMX to EGP ￡E. 0.07798736 1 SMX to BRL R$ 0.0089936 1 SMX to CAD C$ 0.00221628 1 SMX to BDT ৳ 0.19622108 1 SMX to NGN ₦ 2.45941234 1 SMX to UAH ₴ 0.06695414 1 SMX to VES Bs 0.197538 1 SMX to CLP $ 1.561032 1 SMX to PKR Rs 0.45533312 1 SMX to KZT ₸ 0.87329462 1 SMX to THB ฿ 0.05261256 1 SMX to TWD NT$ 0.04803546 1 SMX to AED د.إ 0.00589402 1 SMX to CHF Fr 0.00130086 1 SMX to HKD HK$ 0.01259104 1 SMX to MAD .د.م 0.01464672 1 SMX to MXN $ 0.03030522 1 SMX to PLN zł 0.00600644 1 SMX to RON лв 0.00713064 1 SMX to SEK kr 0.01572274 1 SMX to BGN лв 0.00274626 1 SMX to HUF Ft 0.56271028 1 SMX to CZK Kč 0.03456112 1 SMX to KWD د.ك 0.000491436 1 SMX to ILS ₪ 0.00544434

Snapmuse.io Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Snapmuse.io, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Snapmuse.io What is the price of Snapmuse.io (SMX) today? The live price of Snapmuse.io (SMX) is 0.001606 USD . What is the market cap of Snapmuse.io (SMX)? The current market cap of Snapmuse.io is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SMX by its real-time market price of 0.001606 USD . What is the circulating supply of Snapmuse.io (SMX)? The current circulating supply of Snapmuse.io (SMX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Snapmuse.io (SMX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Snapmuse.io (SMX) is 0.0967 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Snapmuse.io (SMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Snapmuse.io (SMX) is $ 56.97K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!