Snapmuse.io (SMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Snapmuse.io (SMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Snapmuse.io (SMX) Information Snapmuse.io is the web3 funding platform of the entertainment industry. It was developed by the founders of Snapmuse.com. Unlike traditional funding platforms, Snapmuse.io gives you the opportunity to be part of exciting projects from social media creators and musicians to gaming studios. Fund it! Build it! Reward it! Snapmuse.io enables founders from the entertainment industry such as social media channel owners (YouTubers, Tiktokers), influencers, gaming studios, AI projects etc. a.k.a. “Creators” to mint NFTs of their projects and sell them to retail NFT collectors (a.k.a. “Collectors”). Official Website: https://snapmuse.io/ Whitepaper: https://snapmuse.io/lightpaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8C6149AAEA8161E2015FA563040A916e90d16DcA Buy SMX Now!

Snapmuse.io (SMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snapmuse.io (SMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 757.50K $ 757.50K $ 757.50K All-Time High: $ 0.0967 $ 0.0967 $ 0.0967 All-Time Low: $ 0.000667375582576052 $ 0.000667375582576052 $ 0.000667375582576052 Current Price: $ 0.001515 $ 0.001515 $ 0.001515 Learn more about Snapmuse.io (SMX) price

Snapmuse.io (SMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Snapmuse.io (SMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMX's tokenomics, explore SMX token's live price!

