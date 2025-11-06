ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live SN64 price today is 30.51 USD. Track real-time SN64 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SN64 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SN64 price today is 30.51 USD. Track real-time SN64 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SN64 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SN64

SN64 Price Info

What is SN64

SN64 Whitepaper

SN64 Official Website

SN64 Tokenomics

SN64 Price Forecast

SN64 History

SN64 Buying Guide

SN64-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SN64 Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SN64 Logo

SN64 Price(SN64)

1 SN64 to USD Live Price:

$30.51
$30.51$30.51
+103.40%1D
USD
SN64 (SN64) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 23:40:33 (UTC+8)

SN64 (SN64) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 15
$ 15$ 15
24H Low
$ 32.29
$ 32.29$ 32.29
24H High

$ 15
$ 15$ 15

$ 32.29
$ 32.29$ 32.29

--
----

--
----

+0.46%

+103.40%

+103.40%

+103.40%

SN64 (SN64) real-time price is $ 30.51. Over the past 24 hours, SN64 traded between a low of $ 15 and a high of $ 32.29, showing active market volatility. SN64's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SN64 has changed by +0.46% over the past hour, +103.40% over 24 hours, and +103.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SN64 (SN64) Market Information

--
----

$ 72.59K
$ 72.59K$ 72.59K

$ 64.07B
$ 64.07B$ 64.07B

--
----

2,100,000,064
2,100,000,064 2,100,000,064

TAO

The current Market Cap of SN64 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.59K. The circulating supply of SN64 is --, with a total supply of 2100000064. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.07B.

SN64 (SN64) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SN64 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +15.51+103.40%
30 Days$ +15.51+103.40%
60 Days$ +15.51+103.40%
90 Days$ +15.51+103.40%
SN64 Price Change Today

Today, SN64 recorded a change of $ +15.51 (+103.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SN64 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +15.51 (+103.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SN64 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SN64 saw a change of $ +15.51 (+103.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SN64 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +15.51 (+103.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SN64 (SN64)?

Check out the SN64 Price History page now.

What is SN64 (SN64)

Chutes is a decentralized compute subnet on the Bittensor network (Subnet 64). It enables permissionless deployment and validation of various workloads with focus on AI, powered by decentralized, permissionless miners contributing compute resources.The subnet issues α tokens (dTAO) as compute-based rewards tied to the global TAO economy.

SN64 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SN64 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SN64 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SN64 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SN64 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SN64 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SN64 (SN64) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SN64 (SN64) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SN64.

Check the SN64 price prediction now!

SN64 (SN64) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SN64 (SN64) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN64 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SN64 (SN64)

Looking for how to buy SN64? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SN64 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SN64 to Local Currencies

1 SN64(SN64) to VND
802,870.65
1 SN64(SN64) to AUD
A$46.9854
1 SN64(SN64) to GBP
23.1876
1 SN64(SN64) to EUR
26.2386
1 SN64(SN64) to USD
$30.51
1 SN64(SN64) to MYR
RM127.5318
1 SN64(SN64) to TRY
1,284.7761
1 SN64(SN64) to JPY
¥4,668.03
1 SN64(SN64) to ARS
ARS$44,281.2987
1 SN64(SN64) to RUB
2,476.1916
1 SN64(SN64) to INR
2,703.7962
1 SN64(SN64) to IDR
Rp508,499.7966
1 SN64(SN64) to PHP
1,798.5645
1 SN64(SN64) to EGP
￡E.1,442.8179
1 SN64(SN64) to BRL
R$162.9234
1 SN64(SN64) to CAD
C$43.0191
1 SN64(SN64) to BDT
3,722.5251
1 SN64(SN64) to NGN
43,836.1578
1 SN64(SN64) to COP
$116,450.2629
1 SN64(SN64) to ZAR
R.529.6536
1 SN64(SN64) to UAH
1,283.2506
1 SN64(SN64) to TZS
T.Sh.74,963.07
1 SN64(SN64) to VES
Bs6,803.73
1 SN64(SN64) to CLP
$28,740.42
1 SN64(SN64) to PKR
Rs8,623.3464
1 SN64(SN64) to KZT
16,049.1753
1 SN64(SN64) to THB
฿988.8291
1 SN64(SN64) to TWD
NT$944.2845
1 SN64(SN64) to AED
د.إ111.9717
1 SN64(SN64) to CHF
Fr24.408
1 SN64(SN64) to HKD
HK$237.0627
1 SN64(SN64) to AMD
֏11,667.024
1 SN64(SN64) to MAD
.د.م284.0481
1 SN64(SN64) to MXN
$567.7911
1 SN64(SN64) to SAR
ريال114.4125
1 SN64(SN64) to ETB
Br4,682.9799
1 SN64(SN64) to KES
KSh3,940.0614
1 SN64(SN64) to JOD
د.أ21.63159
1 SN64(SN64) to PLN
112.2768
1 SN64(SN64) to RON
лв134.244
1 SN64(SN64) to SEK
kr292.5909
1 SN64(SN64) to BGN
лв51.5619
1 SN64(SN64) to HUF
Ft10,210.7817
1 SN64(SN64) to CZK
643.4559
1 SN64(SN64) to KWD
د.ك9.36657
1 SN64(SN64) to ILS
99.4626
1 SN64(SN64) to BOB
Bs210.519
1 SN64(SN64) to AZN
51.867
1 SN64(SN64) to TJS
SM281.3022
1 SN64(SN64) to GEL
82.6821
1 SN64(SN64) to AOA
Kz27,837.324
1 SN64(SN64) to BHD
.د.ب11.50227
1 SN64(SN64) to BMD
$30.51
1 SN64(SN64) to DKK
kr197.3997
1 SN64(SN64) to HNL
L801.8028
1 SN64(SN64) to MUR
1,403.46
1 SN64(SN64) to NAD
$529.9587
1 SN64(SN64) to NOK
kr311.8122
1 SN64(SN64) to NZD
$54.0027
1 SN64(SN64) to PAB
B/.30.51
1 SN64(SN64) to PGK
K130.2777
1 SN64(SN64) to QAR
ر.ق111.0564
1 SN64(SN64) to RSD
дин.3,100.7313
1 SN64(SN64) to UZS
soʻm363,214.2276
1 SN64(SN64) to ALL
L2,558.8737
1 SN64(SN64) to ANG
ƒ54.6129
1 SN64(SN64) to AWG
ƒ54.918
1 SN64(SN64) to BBD
$61.02
1 SN64(SN64) to BAM
KM51.5619
1 SN64(SN64) to BIF
Fr89,973.99
1 SN64(SN64) to BND
$39.663
1 SN64(SN64) to BSD
$30.51
1 SN64(SN64) to JMD
$4,892.2785
1 SN64(SN64) to KHR
122,529.9906
1 SN64(SN64) to KMF
Fr12,997.26
1 SN64(SN64) to LAK
663,260.8563
1 SN64(SN64) to LKR
රු9,301.5837
1 SN64(SN64) to MDL
L522.0261
1 SN64(SN64) to MGA
Ar137,432.295
1 SN64(SN64) to MOP
P244.08
1 SN64(SN64) to MVR
469.854
1 SN64(SN64) to MWK
MK52,876.881
1 SN64(SN64) to MZN
MT1,951.1145
1 SN64(SN64) to NPR
रु4,323.267
1 SN64(SN64) to PYG
216,376.92
1 SN64(SN64) to RWF
Fr44,331.03
1 SN64(SN64) to SBD
$250.7922
1 SN64(SN64) to SCR
419.2074
1 SN64(SN64) to SRD
$1,174.635
1 SN64(SN64) to SVC
$266.6574
1 SN64(SN64) to SZL
L529.3485
1 SN64(SN64) to TMT
m106.785
1 SN64(SN64) to TND
د.ت90.27909
1 SN64(SN64) to TTD
$206.5527
1 SN64(SN64) to UGX
Sh106,662.96
1 SN64(SN64) to XAF
Fr17,329.68
1 SN64(SN64) to XCD
$82.377
1 SN64(SN64) to XOF
Fr17,329.68
1 SN64(SN64) to XPF
Fr3,142.53
1 SN64(SN64) to BWP
P410.3595
1 SN64(SN64) to BZD
$61.3251
1 SN64(SN64) to CVE
$2,919.1968
1 SN64(SN64) to DJF
Fr5,430.78
1 SN64(SN64) to DOP
$1,962.4032
1 SN64(SN64) to DZD
د.ج3,980.9448
1 SN64(SN64) to FJD
$69.5628
1 SN64(SN64) to GNF
Fr265,284.45
1 SN64(SN64) to GTQ
Q233.7066
1 SN64(SN64) to GYD
$6,381.4716
1 SN64(SN64) to ISK
kr3,844.26

SN64 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SN64, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SN64 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SN64

How much is SN64 (SN64) worth today?
The live SN64 price in USD is 30.51 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SN64 to USD price?
The current price of SN64 to USD is $ 30.51. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SN64?
The market cap for SN64 is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SN64?
The circulating supply of SN64 is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SN64?
SN64 achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SN64?
SN64 saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SN64?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SN64 is $ 72.59K USD.
Will SN64 go higher this year?
SN64 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SN64 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 23:40:33 (UTC+8)

SN64 (SN64) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-07 01:12:41Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Industry Updates
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Industry Updates
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Hot News

What is Tea-Fi (TEAFI)? The All-in-one DeFi Platform That Empowers Users to Increase Their Assets

November 6, 2025

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SN64-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SN64
SN64
USD
USD

1 SN64 = 30.51 USD

Trade SN64

SN64/USDT
$30.51
$30.51$30.51
+103.40%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,856.00
$101,856.00$101,856.00

-1.80%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,312.61
$3,312.61$3,312.61

-2.52%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$156.19
$156.19$156.19

-2.69%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

+0.02%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,481.00
$1,481.00$1,481.00

+0.33%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,856.00
$101,856.00$101,856.00

-1.80%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,312.61
$3,312.61$3,312.61

-2.52%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2377
$2.2377$2.2377

-1.70%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$156.19
$156.19$156.19

-2.69%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0240
$1.0240$1.0240

-5.63%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$30.51
$30.51$30.51

+103.40%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1432
$0.1432$0.1432

+186.40%

Shardeum Logo

Shardeum

SHM

$0.0004317
$0.0004317$0.0004317

+187.80%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.042250
$0.042250$0.042250

+4,125.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$5.931
$5.931$5.931

+493.10%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.46669
$0.46669$0.46669

+268.13%

DeAgentAI Logo

DeAgentAI

AIA

$7.0828
$7.0828$7.0828

+278.82%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1432
$0.1432$0.1432

+186.40%