Blue Snakes Logo

Blue Snakes Price(SNAKES)

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Live Price Chart

-8.79%1D
USD

SNAKES Live Price Data & Information

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) is currently trading at 0.02869 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. SNAKES to USD price is updated in real-time.

Blue Snakes Key Market Performance:

$ 434.86K USD
24-hour trading volume
-8.79%
Blue Snakes 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SNAKES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SNAKES Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Blue Snakes for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0027774-8.79%
30 Days$ +0.00869+43.45%
60 Days$ +0.00869+43.45%
90 Days$ +0.00869+43.45%
Blue Snakes Price Change Today

Today, SNAKES recorded a change of $ -0.0027774 (-8.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Blue Snakes 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00869 (+43.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Blue Snakes 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SNAKES saw a change of $ +0.00869 (+43.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Blue Snakes 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00869 (+43.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SNAKES Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Blue Snakes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.55%

-8.79%

-61.58%

SNAKES Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Blue Snakes (SNAKES)

Blue Snakes ($SNAKES) is AI token inspired by the Year of the Blue Snake (2025), symbolizing wisdom, wealth, and strategic foresight. With a mission to prioritize community success in the volatile Web3 world, Blue Snakes fosters an ecosystem built on engagement, resilience, and smart moves. Built around a fun and strategic snake narrative, Blue Snakes combines entertainment with growth opportunities for holders. Our ecosystem encourages engagement, community participation, and value creation for all members, with a strong focus on building viral impact and cultivating loyalty.

Blue Snakes is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Blue Snakes investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SNAKES staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Blue Snakes on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blue Snakes buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Blue Snakes Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blue Snakes, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNAKES? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blue Snakes price prediction page.

Blue Snakes Price History

Tracing SNAKES's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNAKES's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blue Snakes price history page.

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blue Snakes (SNAKES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNAKES token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Blue Snakes (SNAKES)

Looking for how to buy Blue Snakes? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blue Snakes on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SNAKES to Local Currencies

1 SNAKES to VND
754.97735
1 SNAKES to AUD
A$0.0444695
1 SNAKES to GBP
0.0215175
1 SNAKES to EUR
0.0249603
1 SNAKES to USD
$0.02869
1 SNAKES to MYR
RM0.1222194
1 SNAKES to TRY
1.1665354
1 SNAKES to JPY
¥4.3035
1 SNAKES to ARS
ARS$39.3552206
1 SNAKES to RUB
2.3264721
1 SNAKES to INR
2.5098012
1 SNAKES to IDR
Rp470.3277936
1 SNAKES to KRW
40.0696016
1 SNAKES to PHP
1.6700449
1 SNAKES to EGP
￡E.1.3931864
1 SNAKES to BRL
R$0.160664
1 SNAKES to CAD
C$0.0395922
1 SNAKES to BDT
3.5053442
1 SNAKES to NGN
43.9355791
1 SNAKES to UAH
1.1960861
1 SNAKES to VES
Bs3.52887
1 SNAKES to CLP
$27.91537
1 SNAKES to PKR
Rs8.1341888
1 SNAKES to KZT
15.6007613
1 SNAKES to THB
฿0.9404582
1 SNAKES to TWD
NT$0.8584048
1 SNAKES to AED
د.إ0.1052923
1 SNAKES to CHF
Fr0.0232389
1 SNAKES to HKD
HK$0.2249296
1 SNAKES to MAD
.د.م0.2616528
1 SNAKES to MXN
$0.5413803
1 SNAKES to PLN
0.1073006
1 SNAKES to RON
лв0.1273836
1 SNAKES to SEK
kr0.2805882
1 SNAKES to BGN
лв0.0490599
1 SNAKES to HUF
Ft10.0489594
1 SNAKES to CZK
0.6171219
1 SNAKES to KWD
د.ك0.00877914
1 SNAKES to ILS
0.0972591

Blue Snakes Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blue Snakes, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Blue Snakes Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blue Snakes

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

