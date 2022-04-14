Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blue Snakes (SNAKES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Information Blue Snakes ($SNAKES) is AI token inspired by the Year of the Blue Snake (2025), symbolizing wisdom, wealth, and strategic foresight. With a mission to prioritize community success in the volatile Web3 world, Blue Snakes fosters an ecosystem built on engagement, resilience, and smart moves. Built around a fun and strategic snake narrative, Blue Snakes combines entertainment with growth opportunities for holders. Our ecosystem encourages engagement, community participation, and value creation for all members, with a strong focus on building viral impact and cultivating loyalty. Official Website: http://snakeshouse.com Whitepaper: https://snakeshouse-whitepaper.gitbook.io/bluesnakes-white-paper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4345a1056E614E61C877eC1CB90510Afc8753123 Buy SNAKES Now!

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blue Snakes (SNAKES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.44M $ 32.44M $ 32.44M All-Time High: $ 1.89249 $ 1.89249 $ 1.89249 All-Time Low: $ 0.0283716946156106 $ 0.0283716946156106 $ 0.0283716946156106 Current Price: $ 0.03244 $ 0.03244 $ 0.03244 Learn more about Blue Snakes (SNAKES) price

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blue Snakes (SNAKES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNAKES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNAKES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNAKES's tokenomics, explore SNAKES token's live price!

How to Buy SNAKES Interested in adding Blue Snakes (SNAKES) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SNAKES, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SNAKES on MEXC now!

Blue Snakes (SNAKES) Price History Analyzing the price history of SNAKES helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SNAKES Price History now!

SNAKES Price Prediction Want to know where SNAKES might be heading? Our SNAKES price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNAKES token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!