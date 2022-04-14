Spain National Fan (SNFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spain National Fan (SNFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spain National Fan (SNFT) Information The Spain National Football Team Fan Token is designed to revolutionize the fan experience. With Token, Spain National Football Team gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. Official Website: https://www.bitci.com/ Block Explorer: https://bitciexp.bitcichain.com/tokens/0x3e6F1be54FEb9CC37dBfC31A894a8810357C3F9C/token_transfers Buy SNFT Now!

Spain National Fan (SNFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spain National Fan (SNFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 603.74K $ 603.74K $ 603.74K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 22.90M $ 22.90M $ 22.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.64M $ 2.64M $ 2.64M All-Time High: $ 0.8735 $ 0.8735 $ 0.8735 All-Time Low: $ 0.006959526514589207 $ 0.006959526514589207 $ 0.006959526514589207 Current Price: $ 0.02636 $ 0.02636 $ 0.02636 Learn more about Spain National Fan (SNFT) price

Spain National Fan (SNFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spain National Fan (SNFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNFT's tokenomics, explore SNFT token's live price!

How to Buy SNFT Interested in adding Spain National Fan (SNFT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SNFT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SNFT on MEXC now!

Spain National Fan (SNFT) Price History Analyzing the price history of SNFT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SNFT Price History now!

SNFT Price Prediction Want to know where SNFT might be heading? Our SNFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNFT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!