StarryNift Logo

StarryNift Price(SNIFT)

StarryNift (SNIFT) Live Price Chart

$0.00709
$0.00709$0.00709
-0.56%1D
USD

SNIFT Live Price Data & Information

StarryNift (SNIFT) is currently trading at 0.00709 USD with a market cap of 1.20M USD. SNIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.

StarryNift Key Market Performance:

$ 97.65K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.56%
StarryNift 24-hour price change
169.28M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SNIFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SNIFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of StarryNift for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000399-0.55%
30 Days$ -0.00055-7.20%
60 Days$ -0.00124-14.89%
90 Days$ -0.00067-8.64%
StarryNift Price Change Today

Today, SNIFT recorded a change of $ -0.0000399 (-0.55%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StarryNift 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00055 (-7.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StarryNift 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SNIFT saw a change of $ -0.00124 (-14.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StarryNift 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00067 (-8.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SNIFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of StarryNift: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00696
$ 0.00696$ 0.00696

$ 0.00728
$ 0.00728$ 0.00728

$ 0.12637
$ 0.12637$ 0.12637

-0.29%

-0.55%

+2.01%

SNIFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.20M
$ 1.20M$ 1.20M

$ 97.65K
$ 97.65K$ 97.65K

169.28M
169.28M 169.28M

What is StarryNift (SNIFT)

StarryNift is a premier AI-powered co-creation platform that transforms virtual experiences with AI SDK infrastructure. Users can play games, create content, engage in social interactions, develop DIDs, and earn rewards immersively. Our mission is to push the boundaries of AI infrastructure, redefine interactive experiences, and foster a sense of shared value appreciation with the token economy.

StarryNift is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StarryNift investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SNIFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about StarryNift on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StarryNift buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StarryNift Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StarryNift, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNIFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StarryNift price prediction page.

StarryNift Price History

Tracing SNIFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNIFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StarryNift price history page.

StarryNift (SNIFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StarryNift (SNIFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNIFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StarryNift (SNIFT)

Looking for how to buy StarryNift? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StarryNift on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SNIFT to Local Currencies

1 SNIFT to VND
186.57335
1 SNIFT to AUD
A$0.0109895
1 SNIFT to GBP
0.0053175
1 SNIFT to EUR
0.0061683
1 SNIFT to USD
$0.00709
1 SNIFT to MYR
RM0.0302034
1 SNIFT to TRY
0.2883503
1 SNIFT to JPY
¥1.0635
1 SNIFT to ARS
ARS$9.7256366
1 SNIFT to RUB
0.574999
1 SNIFT to INR
0.6202332
1 SNIFT to IDR
Rp116.2294896
1 SNIFT to KRW
9.8745975
1 SNIFT to PHP
0.4129925
1 SNIFT to EGP
￡E.0.3442904
1 SNIFT to BRL
R$0.039704
1 SNIFT to CAD
C$0.0097842
1 SNIFT to BDT
0.8662562
1 SNIFT to NGN
10.8575551
1 SNIFT to UAH
0.2955821
1 SNIFT to VES
Bs0.87207
1 SNIFT to CLP
$6.89148
1 SNIFT to PKR
Rs2.0101568
1 SNIFT to KZT
3.8553293
1 SNIFT to THB
฿0.2322684
1 SNIFT to TWD
NT$0.2120619
1 SNIFT to AED
د.إ0.0260203
1 SNIFT to CHF
Fr0.0057429
1 SNIFT to HKD
HK$0.0555856
1 SNIFT to MAD
.د.م0.0646608
1 SNIFT to MXN
$0.1337883
1 SNIFT to PLN
0.0265166
1 SNIFT to RON
лв0.0314796
1 SNIFT to SEK
kr0.0694111
1 SNIFT to BGN
лв0.0121239
1 SNIFT to HUF
Ft2.4841942
1 SNIFT to CZK
0.1525768
1 SNIFT to KWD
د.ك0.00216954
1 SNIFT to ILS
0.0240351

StarryNift Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StarryNift, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StarryNift Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StarryNift

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

