StarryNift (SNIFT) Information StarryNift is a premier AI-powered co-creation platform that transforms virtual experiences with AI SDK infrastructure. Users can play games, create content, engage in social interactions, develop DIDs, and earn rewards immersively. Our mission is to push the boundaries of AI infrastructure, redefine interactive experiences, and foster a sense of shared value appreciation with the token economy. Official Website: https://starrynift.art/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.starrynift.art/StarryNift-WhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5c4625ac040486ce7a9054924b8cd3e4ba8480a6 Buy SNIFT Now!

StarryNift (SNIFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StarryNift (SNIFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.14M $ 1.14M $ 1.14M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 169.28M $ 169.28M $ 169.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.12637 $ 0.12637 $ 0.12637 All-Time Low: $ 0.005813389094650883 $ 0.005813389094650883 $ 0.005813389094650883 Current Price: $ 0.00673 $ 0.00673 $ 0.00673 Learn more about StarryNift (SNIFT) price

StarryNift (SNIFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StarryNift (SNIFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNIFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNIFT's tokenomics, explore SNIFT token's live price!

